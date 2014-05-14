Animoto Impact Series: Newborn Photographer, Kelly Brown

*The Animoto Impact Series features photographers who include Animoto as part of their business and how the videos they create leave a lasting impact on their clients.

-

Wanting to give something to her clients to thank them for allowing her to photograph a beautiful moment in a family’s life, newborn baby photographer, Kelly Brown was giving a handmade biscuit with a baby on top. When Kelly realized this was costing her upwards of $1,500 a year she started looking for a less expensive, but not less meaningful, option.

Kelly turned to Animoto to help her create custom birth announcements that includes all of the details of baby’s birth. The announcements take only a little bit of time to make but make a huge impact on the parents. Their emotional response reinforces why Kelly loves doing what she does for a living. Plus, her clients share these videos on social media, helping brand and advertise Kelly’s business.

Animoto teamed up with Kelly to create a video style perfect for newborn photography. The style gracefully showcases your photos and video clips.

See the other ways photographers are using Animoto and start creating videos today.