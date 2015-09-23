6 Videos You Can Make to Celebrate Fall

Updated October 23, 2019

Ah, fall — a time when the air turns crisp, leaves start gently cascading down…and when seemingly everything is flavored with pumpkin spice. Fall is a wonderful time of the year, with so many festive activities to capture and share with video. Here are some ways to celebrate fall with video:

Carving pumpkins

If you’re carving pumpkins, there are sure to be some entertaining moments, so keep those cameras on. This is where video works really well, because it’s one thing to show the before and after shots of your jack-o-lanterns, but an entirely different thing to show the whole process in a seamless video. We created a how-to video showing how to make a fire-breathing pumpkin, but you can get creative. Make a timelapse or use a Photo Burst to create a stop-motion pumpkin carving video.

Fall foliage

Nothing says autumn quite like the changing leaves. Taking pictures of the fall foliage? Compile them for your Instagram Stories or to share with your friends on Facebook.

Baking goodies

Wondering what to do with those bushels of apples? Well, there’s nothing that says fall quite like apple cider or apple-anything (pie, anyone?), so go ahead and take a few photos and videos of family or friends baking together. You could also create a video showing friends how you make your favorite fall recipes. Our Trendy Social Recipe template is a good place to start.

Celebrating Halloween

Fall isn’t complete without Halloween, and between costume contests, trick-or-treating, and haunted houses, there’s so much fodder for memorable videos.

If you make a Halloween costume video every year featuring your kids, here’s one way to shake things up a bit: create a retrospective video instead. Show how much your little ones have grown by showing every costume they’ve ever worn through the years.

Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is also a great fall holiday to capture on video. Take photos and videos of your friends and family and compile them to recap the day. You can also use video to send out invitations to a Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving celebrations.

Trips to the apple orchard or pumpkin patch

While fall may look different throughout parts of the US and elsewhere, here in the Northeast, it often means fun jaunts to apple orchards and pumpkin patches. If you’ve got kids, photos from these sort of trips make for delightful videos to share with grandparents or other relatives — particularly those who don’t live nearby. But who says pumpkin patches are just for kids? Document your outing with friends, but don’t just post your photos on Instagram — make a video with your Instagram photos, too!

Do you have any creative ideas for fall videos? Let us know in the comments below!