Photographing a Bridal Shower

As if you needed a reason to get your best girlfriends, aunts, mom and mom-in-law-to-be together for cake and chit-chat! The bridal shower is a great way for a busy bride to relax and enjoy the company of her closest friends and family.

Here are a few tips for capturing the special moments of your bridal shower in photographs.

Preparations– You might miss some great photographs if you keep the camera tucked away until the guests arrive. You’ll capture some wonderful moments when everyone is in the kitchen making sandwiches, baking cookies and setting the table.

Decorations– Record all of the small details. Get a shot of the bridal shower invitation. Head around the room and capture a picture of the centerpieces, gift table, cake/dessert table and food spread before the guest dig in.

Activities– There are plenty of activities at a bridal shower worthy of photographing. Beyond the bride opening gifts, get photos and crafting or games that takes place. For some super fun shots consider a photo booth setup with props and costumes!

Guests– Get shots of the bride with her bridal party and mother and soon-to-be mother-in-law. Snap candid shots of everyone chatting, catching up and celebrating the upcoming nuptials.

Now that you’ve captured all these wonderful moments, create a video to bring your photographs to life.