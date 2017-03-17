Which Animoto Video Style Should I Choose?

Animoto has nine versatile styles, each with their own unique characteristics. Though the styles have many things in common — like customization options, voice-over, photo bursts, and our incredible library of licensed music, we wanted to outline what makes each video style special. Take a look:

Bulletin

With eye-catching text, Bulletin offers a contemporary look that mimics the look of major social media publishers.

Transition: Simple cut

Text effects: Vertical line next to headers, colored backgrounds behind subheader text

Storyboards using this style: School Newsletter, Tabletop Recipe, Trending News

Concrete

Grabbing attention with bold reveals, Concrete lets you surprise your audience with animated text.

Transition: Simple cut

Text effects: Animated text reveals

Storyboards using this style: Event Recap, Fashion Lookbook How To, Florist Trend Story, Happy Birthday Slideshow, Holiday Promotion, Industry Insights, Sneak Peek

Horizon

A clean, modern style, Horizon gives your videos a professional edge.

Transition: Simple cut

Text effects: Horizontal lines below headers, transparent colored backgrounds behind subheader text

Storyboards using this style: DIY: Beauty Tutorial, Expert How To, Family Reunion Recap, Holiday Event Invitation, New Launch Promo, School Promo, Self Introduction

Clean Cut

With a solid background behind its text and quick transitions, the Clean Cut style is a good choice for videos with a lot of text or with busy backgrounds.

Transition: Simple cut

Text effects: Background color for all text

Storyboards using this style: 4 Reasons to Smile, Agent Testimonial, Company Values, Digital Album, Engagement Slideshow, Festive Fun Facts, One-Word Reviews, Real Estate Explainer, Real Estate Service Promo, Retirement Celebration, Seasonal Sale, Tell a Travel Story, Wellness Explainer

Blank Slate

If you want a good basic style, Blank Slate is a smart place to start. With subtle transitions and text effects, it lets your content be the focus.

Transition: Simple cut

Text effects: Simple text animations

Storyboards using this style: Company Overview, Content Offer, Fun Social Quote, In Memoriam Slideshow, In-Person Sales Slideshow, Inspirational Travel Promo, New Collection, Online Sale, Product Testimonials, Step-by-Step, Trendy Social Recipe, Valentine’s Day Sale

Glamour

The dreamy Glamour style uses light flares and stylish text treatments to add elegance to your videos.

Transition: Light flares; golden glow

Text effects: Simple text animations

Storyboards using this style: About Us, Behind the Scenes, Behind the Scenes Tour, Save the Date, Service Teaser, Social Media Ad, Valentine Offer, Valentine’s Day Gift

Standout

Standout has a stylish design, with sweeping transitions and fading text reveals. Text blocks feature subtle gradation, rather than just one color.

Transition: Diagonal sweep

Text effects: Simple text animations

Storyboards using this style: Editorial, Non-Profit Campaign, Portfolio, Product Story, Recipes, Real Estate Listing, Social Fundraising Ad

Bold

Bold was named for its attention-grabbing, energetic style. This style features a background color on all text that helps your words stand out, even if you have busy images or video clips.

Transition: High-energy transition

Text effects: Background color on header text

Storyboards using this style: Blog Teaser, Editorial Quote List, Headshot Social Ad, Milestone Celebration, Mini Photo Session, Motivational Quote, Product Catalog, Seasonal Promotion, Senior Session Promo, Step-based Tutorial, Top 5 List, Tutorial, Year in Review, YouTube TrueView Ads

Hi-Rise

Hi-rise uses sliding transitions and drifting text to add movement and interest to your videos.

Transition: Regular blocks rise upwards; collage images shift to the side during transitions

Text effects: Simple text animations

Storyboards using this style: Bite-sized Product Intro, Business Story, Content Teaser, List of Tips, Property Listing, Weekly Feature

Which of our video styles is your favorite? Let us know if the comments below! Or just get started experimenting with our video styles in your next project.