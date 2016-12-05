Our Top 6 Songs for Holiday Videos

When you’re making a holiday video, finding the right song can add a little seasonal spirit to your photos and video clips. After all, music is one of the best parts of the holiday. And though we have dozens of festive tunes in our music library, we’ve decided on six favorites that we come back to again and again.

Check out a sample of each in the video below, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“Christmas on Downing Street” by Steve Fawcett

“Salsa Plum Fairy” by Double Grande

“Driedl Driedl” by Meshugga Beach Party

“Candy Cane” by Abbas Premjee

“Eve of Enchantment” by Joseph Rusnak

“Jingle Bells” by African Village Band

Have a great holiday song to share? Post it in the comments below!