Helping Small Businesses Navigate COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread, life as we know it has drastically changed. Schools have shifted to virtual classrooms, with parents balancing work with homeschooling. Get-togethers with friends and family have gone virtual too, with happy hours and game nights moving to Zoom and Google Hangouts. But the biggest impact we’ve seen is on small businesses.
Here at Animoto, we’ve heard from customers that have had to move their small business operations online, as well as from customers that have had to temporarily shut down. And while it may feel as though business has come to a halt, communicating with your customers is more important than ever.
Whether you’re trying to figure out what to do next, or are already engaging with your community online, we’re here to help you continue to connect in the best way we know how—with video.
In the coming days and weeks, our plan is to support you with content designed to help you weather this challenging situation. We’ll be sharing resources and relief programs for small businesses, compiling video ideas, sharing coping tips, and more. We’ll be keeping this blog post updated with links to all our resources, so check back regularly to see what’s new.
More content will be added soon!
The team at Animoto is here for you. We’re all working from home, but we’re still available and ready to answer your questions and connect with you. Reach out to our Customer Team, join our Facebook community, or leave a comment below. Let us know how you’re coping and what your business is doing during this challenging time. And stay tuned! We’ve got lots more content coming your way in the coming days.
