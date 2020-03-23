Helping Small Businesses Navigate COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread, life as we know it has drastically changed. Schools have shifted to virtual classrooms, with parents balancing work with homeschooling. Get-togethers with friends and family have gone virtual too, with happy hours and game nights moving to Zoom and Google Hangouts. But the biggest impact we’ve seen is on small businesses.

Here at Animoto, we’ve heard from customers that have had to move their small business operations online, as well as from customers that have had to temporarily shut down. And while it may feel as though business has come to a halt, communicating with your customers is more important than ever.

Whether you’re trying to figure out what to do next, or are already engaging with your community online, we’re here to help you continue to connect in the best way we know how—with video.

COVID-19 Content & Resources for Small Businesses

In the coming days and weeks, our plan is to support you with content designed to help you weather this challenging situation. We’ll be sharing resources and relief programs for small businesses, compiling video ideas, sharing coping tips, and more. We’ll be keeping this blog post updated with links to all our resources, so check back regularly to see what’s new.

COVID-19 Relief and Resources for Your Small Business - Our team has put together a list of resources to help your business respond to the challenges of COVID-19, including info about disaster assistance loans, cash grants, and other resources.

- Our team has put together a list of resources to help your business respond to the challenges of COVID-19, including info about disaster assistance loans, cash grants, and other resources. Animoto Social Video Marketing Community - Join our closed Facebook group to connect with other small business owners for support, conversation, ideas, and more.

- Join our closed Facebook group to connect with other small business owners for support, conversation, ideas, and more. Facebook Live - Join us for regular Facebook Live updates. Like Animoto on Facebook to stay in the loop.

- Join us for regular Facebook Live updates. Like Animoto on Facebook to stay in the loop. NEW! Templates - Video is how the world is communicating. So, we've released 14 new video templates to help small businesses, schools, and families stay connected during this period of social distancing.

Special blog posts with tips, ideas, and inspiration:

5 Video Ideas to Connect with Your Customers While Social Distancing - Check out these 5 video ideas (+ templates!) and stay connected during social distancing in a meaningful and memorable way.

- Check out these 5 video ideas (+ templates!) and stay connected during social distancing in a meaningful and memorable way. 8 Free Ways to Use Video for Business While Social Distancing - Since in-person interaction is off the table for now, businesses need to be using more video. We've put together a list of 8 free ways your business can use video to communicate with customers and coworkers.

- Since in-person interaction is off the table for now, businesses need to be using more video. We've put together a list of 8 free ways your business can use video to communicate with customers and coworkers. 4 Ways to Promote Your Business with Video While Social Distancing - Whether you’re on online business or if you have a brick and mortar store, now is the time to step up your efforts on social. Here are 4 ways that you can promote your business with video while social distancing.

- Whether you’re on online business or if you have a brick and mortar store, now is the time to step up your efforts on social. Here are 4 ways that you can promote your business with video while social distancing. 8 Social Distancing Templates to Try in Your Business - Keep in touch with customers and followers on social with our new social distancing templates.

Heartwarming accounts from real people who are using video in creative ways:

Linda is a Professional Organizer and Coach, as well as a member of our Facebook Community. Each changing of the seasons, Linda shares a video that encourages clients and potential customers to make a change in their own lives. She was kind enough to take the time to tell us a little bit about how the challenging circumstances have affected her business, and the thought that went into creating her latest seasonal video.

Each changing of the seasons, Linda shares a video that encourages clients and potential customers to make a change in their own lives. She was kind enough to take the time to tell us a little bit about how the challenging circumstances have affected her business, and the thought that went into creating her latest seasonal video. Karaine is the owner of Hair’s Kay Beauty Salon, and a member of our Facebook Community. As a salon owner, Karaine has needed to get creative to support her customers during this time of social distancing. Karaine took the time to tell us a little bit more about the video she created and how her business has been affected by COVID-19.

As a salon owner, Karaine has needed to get creative to support her customers during this time of social distancing. Karaine took the time to tell us a little bit more about the video she created and how her business has been affected by COVID-19. MJ is the co-director of development at St. Raphael School. With the school campus closing, MJ has adapted her video storytelling with the changing circumstances. However, as she says, while the physical location of the school may not be open, the learning doesn’t stop. Her video very much embodies that idea, delivering a message of positivity and optimism, even through the challenges of COVID-19.

With the school campus closing, MJ has adapted her video storytelling with the changing circumstances. However, as she says, while the physical location of the school may not be open, the learning doesn’t stop. Her video very much embodies that idea, delivering a message of positivity and optimism, even through the challenges of COVID-19. Sheetal is a professional photographer who’s had to shut down operations due to COVID-19 and social distancing. She is using her talents to capturing the little, special moments around her home. The video you’re about to see captures family life during the lockdown, and works to spread a positive message at a time when that positivity is so important.

She is using her talents to capturing the little, special moments around her home. The video you’re about to see captures family life during the lockdown, and works to spread a positive message at a time when that positivity is so important. Jeremy is a professional photographer who’s had to shut down operations due to COVID-19. While social distancing, Jeremy has begun marketing gift cards that cover a full session at a reduced rate. A purchase of a gift card also gifts a senior photo session to a local senior who’s had to miss their final semesters at school. Watch the full video to see Jeremy discuss how his business has been affected, and to see his creativity and distinctive style on display.

We’re here to help!

The team at Animoto is here for you. We’re all working from home, but we’re still available and ready to answer your questions and connect with you. Reach out to our Customer Team, join our Facebook community, or leave a comment below. Let us know how you’re coping and what your business is doing during this challenging time. And stay tuned! We’ve got lots more content coming your way in the coming days.