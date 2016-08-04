Introducing Instagram Styles in the Animoto iPhone App

We’re excited to announce that, as of today, our iPhone app has become more Instagram-friendly with the launch of three brand new video styles: Glimmer, Impulse, and Transition__.__ These styles were designed specifically for Instagram videos and we can’t wait to see how you use them.

To start turning your photos into Instagram videos, simply update and open up the Animoto app on your iPhone. The three new styles are marked with an “Instagram Style” badge to make them easy to find. Choose your style, select up to 7 images, tap “Save & Produce” and you’re good to go. You can even share Glimmer, Impulse, and Transition videos directly to Instagram from the Animoto app.

We’d love to hear your feedback — and see your Instagram videos! Please tag @animoto when you share them and we’ll regram our faves!