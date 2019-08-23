Instagram Story Music: 700+ Tracks to Add to Your Stories

We’re excited to share that we’ve added over 700 new music tracks to our iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor. Read on to learn more about the new music and how to add it to your Instagram Stories.

New music for your Instagram Stories

More than 60 percent of people watch Instagram Stories with the sound on. And now you’ve got over 700 new commercially licensed tracks to choose from to surprise and delight these viewers.

The new songs were curated by the Animoto team with Instagram Stories in mind, and they fall into a variety of moods and genres. And you can easily search for them in our brand new music library.

Tap through to search for music using the following filters:

Mood: Choose a song based on the mood you want to convey in your Story. Are you looking for something grooving? Funky? Cinematic? Scroll through and choose from more than 40 mood filters.

Choose a song based on the mood you want to convey in your Story. Are you looking for something grooving? Funky? Cinematic? Scroll through and choose from more than 40 mood filters. Genre: Our library can also be sorted by genre. We’ve got instrumental music, hip hop, pop, blues, country, jazz, rock, and more.

Our library can also be sorted by genre. We’ve got instrumental music, hip hop, pop, blues, country, jazz, rock, and more. Recently Used: Have a few go-to favorites? These’ll be saved and easy to find under "Recently used" in the music library.

Have a few go-to favorites? These’ll be saved and easy to find under "Recently used" in the music library. Top songs for this template: If you’re using a template, we’ve got you covered. Our team has curated songs that work well for each of our Story templates.

If you’ve already got the app, dive in and start exploring the new music! Otherwise, read on to learn more about how to use our app to add music to your next Story.

How to add Instagram Story music

We’ve got a complete guide to How to Add Music to an Instagram Story that’ll show you how to use the Instagram Story Music sticker, plus best practices for sound in IG Stories. But in this article we’ll show you how to add music to your Instagram Story using our iOS app.

Step 1: Download the iOS app

If you’re new here, check out this quick video to learn more about how the app works before diving in.

Step 2: Create your Story

Log into the app and make a new Story. You can start with a customizable template, like the one pictured below, or from scratch. Read all about the ins and outs of the app and all its features in this guide right here.

Step 3: Add music

Once you’ve created your video, it’s time to select a music track that fits. Tap the Music icon and then use the mood and genre filters to find the right track for your Story.

As we mentioned up top, we’ll also save your recently used songs so you can find your favorites again quickly.

Have you checked out the music library in our app yet? What’s your favorite track? Share it with us in the comments below!