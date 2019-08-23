Instagram Story Music: 700+ Tracks to Add to Your Stories

We’re excited to share that we’ve added over 700 new music tracks to our iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor. Read on to learn more about the new music and how to add it to your Instagram Stories.
More than 60 percent of people watch Instagram Stories with the sound on. And now you’ve got over 700 new commercially licensed tracks to choose from to surprise and delight these viewers.
The new songs were curated by the Animoto team with Instagram Stories in mind, and they fall into a variety of moods and genres. And you can easily search for them in our brand new music library.
Tap through to search for music using the following filters:
If you’ve already got the app, dive in and start exploring the new music! Otherwise, read on to learn more about how to use our app to add music to your next Story.
We’ve got a complete guide to How to Add Music to an Instagram Story that’ll show you how to use the Instagram Story Music sticker, plus best practices for sound in IG Stories. But in this article we’ll show you how to add music to your Instagram Story using our iOS app.
If you’re new here, check out this quick video to learn more about how the app works before diving in.
Log into the app and make a new Story. You can start with a customizable template, like the one pictured below, or from scratch. Read all about the ins and outs of the app and all its features in this guide right here.
Once you’ve created your video, it’s time to select a music track that fits. Tap the Music icon and then use the mood and genre filters to find the right track for your Story.
As we mentioned up top, we’ll also save your recently used songs so you can find your favorites again quickly.
Have you checked out the music library in our app yet? What’s your favorite track? Share it with us in the comments below!
