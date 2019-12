Recently, we announced the opportunity to use Facebook Connect with your Animoto account. Now, we have another cool feature – posting directly to your Facebook friends’ walls!

When using the “Share” option below your video (or the Facebook icon listed above it), be sure to click the “Facebook Connect” option.

Once you’ve connected your accounts, you’ll then see the option to post the video to either your or your friends’ walls. Type in your friend’s name, an optional message, and select “Post to Wall” to post it!

__

Learn more about how Animoto can help you connect with your friends. Start creating video slideshows to share.

__