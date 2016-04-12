How to Make a Facebook Profile Video

Did you know Facebook lets you upload profile videos instead of static photos? Those profile videos stand out and let you show a bit more of yourself to your friends or customers. Luckily, it’s very easy to create and share your own profile video in Animoto. Here’s how to do it:
First things first, you’ll need to create your profile video in Animoto. Heads up! Currently the ability to upload profile videos to Facebook is only available on mobile, so either download your video from the Animoto mobile app, or grab it from a cloud app, like Dropbox or iCloud.
To give you some idea of what your profile video might look like, check out the one I created for myself in Animoto:
Once your video is saved on your device, you’re ready to upload it to Facebook.
That’s all there is to it! Have you used Animoto to create a profile video for Facebook? We’d love to see it! Share a link with us in the comments or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.