Easily Email Your Videos

After you have put all of the finishing touches on your video, including selecting a cover image, upgrading your video to HD and adding a Call to Action, it is time to share your video. We make it easy to send your video via email to one or more addresses.

When you are logged in and on your video’s play page (animoto.com/play/) you will see a section on the right side titled Share. Click the letter icon to get to the Email send settings.

On this screen you will be able to choose recipients, personalize your email and schedule delivery.

Recipients

In the To field enter the email addresses of the people you want to see your video. You can add as many email addresses as you like, just be sure to separate the email addresses with a comma.

Message

You will see a large text area where you can include a message about the video or include additional information you want to see to viewers to go along with your vide. Don’t worry. You can leave this blank if you aren’t feeling inspired.

Delivery Date

You can send your email immediately or you can time it so it sends at a specific time. This is useful if you created a video in advance for a birthday or holiday. To delay the delivery of your email select the Deliver On radio button and fill in the desired delivery date.

View Notification

Do you want to be notified when one of your recipients watches the video you emailed? Make sure the box is checked and you will get an email from Animoto when they view your work.

It’s that easy! How will you use the email feature? Consider using it for greeting card type videos, promotional marketing for your business or just to share your hard work!