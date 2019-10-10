Our Top 6 Songs for Halloween Videos

Halloween is creeping up on us. And if you’re creating your own Halloween video or slideshow, you’ll need a spooky soundtrack to go with it.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spine-tingling tunes from our music library. Check out the video below to hear a sample of each of the songs in our list. Then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“Halloween” by Jennifer Grimm and Joe Alley

“Mad Scientist” by Christian Night, Jeffrey W. Wade, Richard Escobedo, and Ruben Ayala

“Right This Way” by Richard Friedman

“Spider” by Joseph Rusnak

“Monster Hop” by Drew Milligan and Michael Watkins

“Carnival Touch” by John Hunter Jr, Jonathan Slott, and Marlon Gibbons

Need more Halloween inspiration? Check out our posts on making a Halloween slideshow and creating Halloween videos for your business.