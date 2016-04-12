6 Different Ways to Use Your Animoto Account

You probably created your Animoto account for a specific reason — to make a specific video or type of video. But we’re firm believers everyone needs more video in their lives, so we’ve rounded up a list of six different ways you can use your Animoto account and get the most out of your subscription.

1. Give the gift of video

One of our favorite ways to use Animoto is to create videos as gifts. Make a birthday video for a friend, a Mother’s Day video for your mom, a Valentine’s Day video to share with your beloved, a holiday video to share with your family — the possibilities are endless. When you personalize a video with photos and a special message, the recipient is sure to love it!

We’ve got a variety of video styles that are designed specifically for video gifts, from #1 Dad for Father’s Day, One Year Wiser (as seen below) and Birthday Gifts for birthdays, Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, Chalk Blossoms for Mother’s Day, Wrapping Scraps and Gifting Gifts for the holidays and more.

Video can also be a great alternative to paper wedding invitations or save-the-dates.

2. Share your travels

When you go on vacation, if you’re like most people, you take a ton of photos. Like, hundreds of photos. Don’t let all those photos just sit on your phone or hard drive, unused. You can use Animoto to create videos of your adventures and share them with your friends and family via email, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and beyond.

Some of our favorite video styles for travel include Bon Voyage, Globetrotter, and Destination.

Here’s some video inspiration from Becky Brooks, our Head of Customer Owners.

3. Recap events

After a personal event — like a wedding or family reunion — you can create a video using pictures taken at the event. You can also use Animoto to recap professional events, meetups or trade shows, like the example below.

4. Incorporate video into school projects

Whether you have a child in school or are studying yourself, video can be a fun addition to presentations and school projects. A lot of our users are educators that use Animoto in their classrooms, but even if Animoto isn’t already part of the curriculum, you can still stand out (or help your child stand out) by creating video for school.

Here’s a fun example of a book trailer created for a school project with Animoto. Read more about it on our blog.

5. Promote your business

If you signed up for Animoto to create personal videos, you may be surprised to learn that over 50,000 businesses and a large number of professional photographers use Animoto for video marketing. They’re creating everything from product overview videos to About Me videos, how-to’s, and more. Here’s a fun example from home staging expert, best selling author, and trainer Tori Toth. You can read more about Tori on our blog.

6. Preserve family memories & milestones

Finally, Animoto is great for preserving the everyday family memories and milestones, from baby’s firsts to holiday celebrations, engagement announcements, or a simple day trip.

Video is also a great way to share these memories and milestones with family members who live far away and can’t experience them in person. Here’s a fun video of a trip to the pumpkin patch that really gives viewers a sense of what it was like to be there.

What are your favorite ways to use Animoto? Share them with us in the comments!