How to Make and Share a WhatsApp Status Video

Did you know that WhatsApp offers a feature similar to Facebook Stories or Instagram Stories? It’s called WhatsApp Status and lets you share videos, photos, and GIFs with your contacts that disappear after 24 hours.

In this article, we’ll show you everything you need to know to get started with WhatsApp Status videos, including how to create a video in WhatsApp, or with our free iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor. Click the links below to hop to a specific section of the article, or dive in and read it all for the full overview.

Table of Contents:

What is a WhatsApp Status?

First things first, what exactly is a WhatsApp Status? As we mentioned in our intro, it’s a feature of WhatsApp that lets you share videos, photos, text, or GIFs with your WhatsApp contacts that disappear after 24 hours.

You can update your WhatsApp Status, or check out the Statuses of your WhatsApp contacts, by tapping the "Status" tab in the WhatsApp app. You’ll find the Status tab in the lower left corner of the app.

Who can see your WhatsApp Status?

By default, your WhatsApp Status can be seen by any of your contacts—meaning anyone whose number you have in your phone that also has your number in their phone.

However, there are privacy settings that give you more control over who can and cannot see your WhatsApp Status. When you’re in the Status tab, tap "Privacy."

Use "My Contacts Except…" to choose specific people that you do not want to share your Status with. Anyone selected will not be able to see your Status in their Recent Updates list.

You can also use "Only Share With…" to manually select the people that you want to show your Status to. Anyone that is not selected will not see you in their Recent Updates list.

You’ll be able to see who viewed your Status, provided the person viewing has Read Receipts turned on and you have Read Receipts turned on. According to WhatsApp’s FAQ, "If you've disabled Read Receipts, you won't be able to see who's viewed your status update. If a contact has disabled Read Receipts, you won't be able to see that they've viewed your status update."

How to Share a WhatsApp Status Video

Here at Animoto, we believe that video is the most effective way to communicate. So, naturally, we’re the most excited about sharing WhatsApp Status videos.

Unlike Instagram Stories or Facebook Stories, which have a 15-second limit, WhatsApp Status Videos can be up to 30 seconds per update. You can either create your video inside WhatsApp, or make a video to upload as a WhatsApp Status. We’ll show you how to do both.

How to Make a Video Status in WhatsApp

To record your video directly in the WhatsApp app, go to the Status tab and tap the camera icon next to "My Status." Doing so will open up a screen where you can snap a picture or record video.

To record a video, simply hold down on the record button to start recording. When you’re done, release the record button. Your video is recorded. If the clip you record is longer than 30 seconds, you’ll need to choose a 30-second piece of it.

Use the icons in the top right to add emojis, stickers, text, or crop or draw on your video. Tap the button in the lower right corner when you’re done to share your video to your WhatsApp Status.

How to Make a WhatsApp Video Status to Upload

If you want to create a unique WhatsApp Status video that’ll stand out then you may opt to create it outside of WhatsApp. In the video below, Sally from the Animoto team will show you how to create a vertical video with our free iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor. The app is designed to create videos for Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, or WhatsApp Status videos.

If you aren't an iOS user, you can also create vertical video for your WhatsApp Status using Animoto’s square video format.

Just remember that your video should be a maximum of 30 seconds or you will have to crop it.

How to Download Your WhatsApp Status Video

After you’ve posted your WhatsApp Status, you can download it too so you still have it after the 24 hours is up and your Status disappears. To do so, simply tap through to view your Status. Then, tap the three dots in the upper right corner. You’ll have the option to “Save,” which will send the video to your Camera Roll.

You can also tap "Forward" to send your Status as a chat to one of your contacts. Note that if you forward your Status, this will also give the person you forward it to the option to save, share, or forward to another friend.

What do you find yourself using your WhatApp Status for? What kinds of videos do you make? We’d love to know! Leave a note for us in the comments below.