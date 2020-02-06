How to Make Your Memories into a Video

There are some memories that are too important to be locked up in a photo album or lying unused in your phone’s camera roll. And one of the simplest ways to share your memories is with a video

If you’ve never put together a video of your memories before, it’s easier than you think. Read on to find out how to create your own memory video that you can share on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube—or keep as a video album to enjoy in the future. You’ll also find some of our favorite templates for memories videos listed below to help you make your own video in minutes.

How to make a memory video

Take a look at how you can turn one of our templates into a memories video. We’re using the 2019 Moments video template shown above, but you can start with any template you like the look of. We’ve listed a few templates that work well for preserving memories a bit further down. Skip to the next section of our guide to see what they look like.

Step 1: Collect photos that tell your story

Decide what period you’d like to remember. Is it one day? A year? A whole lifetime? Next, go through your social media accounts, old photo albums, and your phone’s camera roll to find images and video clips from that period. Make it easier to retrieve your photos later by keeping them in a separate folder on your computer.

Step 2: Start your memories video

If you don’t have an Animoto account yet, you can sign up here. Once you’re logged in, click CHOOSE TEMPLATE on the 2019 Moments video template to get started.

Step 3: Add your photos to your project

Upload the photos and video clips you’ve saved into your Animoto project. From there, you can drag and drop them right into the template.

The 2019 Moments template already has Video blocks, Text blocks, and Photo Burst blocks, though you can change the layout of your video however you like. If you need more room for your photos, you can click the ADD A BLOCK button to add in more elements to your video. You can also delete parts of your video by clicking the trash icon right next to it.

Step 4: Change the text

Adjust the text to fit the memories you’re sharing. In the example below, the video keeps a lot of the text the same, but changes a few key blocks to fit the memories being shared.

You can also switch up fonts and colors to create the exact look you want.

Step 5: Produce and share

Once your video is ready, produce it and share your memories with your friends or family. You could post your video to Facebook or YouTube, send out an email, or show it at a party on a screen or TV.

Check out a video created using this template for inspiration:

Memories video templates

Though we shared our 2019 Moments template above, Animoto has more personal templates that can help you turn old photos into beautiful videos. Take a look at four of our templates for memories videos below. You can also check out our full list of templates here or start your project from scratch.

Birthday slideshow

With the Happy Birthday Slideshow template, you can easily commemorate a new year in the life of a loved one or other big life changes. Adapt it to fit graduations, anniversaries, or other major milestones. Or if you want more ideas for birthdays, we’ve got 18 more ways to celebrate with video.

Engagement slideshow

The Engagement slideshow template helps you tell your own personal love story. With a horizontal aspect ratio, this template is easy to share on social media or to project at an engagement party. If you’ve got love on your mind, you can find more inspiration in our wedding video ideas post, or take a look at our complete wedding video guide for tips on how to make your wedding videos look their best.

In memoriam slideshow

Celebrate the life of a loved one with the In Memoriam Slideshow template. This template helps make a difficult time a little easier by giving you a simple way to share your loved one’s accomplishments. This template also makes a good choice for genealogy videos or retirements—though we have a beautiful Retirement Celebration template, too.

Family event recap

Our Family Reunion Recap template offers a simple way to relive almost any family gathering. Share the video link with family members after the fact to make sure everyone gets a chance to appreciate your recap. And if you’re using this template to celebrate the holidays, take a look at a few of our holiday video ideas to help you adapt it to your next project.

There are so many ways to preserve and share your memories with video. And now that you know how to use Animoto to create your own memory video, what are you waiting for! Give your first memory video a try.