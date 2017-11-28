8 Ways to Share the Holidays through Your School’s Social Media

The period between Thanksgiving and winter break is a busy one! There are concerts, athletic events, fundraisers, and more for students and parents to keep track of, not to mention days off and winter break. Take a look at a few of the ways you can help your school community stay on top of it all through social media.

1. Send a holiday message to parents from the school

Wish your school community a safe and happy holiday break with a quick holiday message sent from your school’s principal or the district superintendent, paired with photos and video clips of students and teachers actively engaged at your school.

2. Event announcement

Create excitement for school holiday events with a short post on social media. Make sure to include the time, date, and location so that students and parents know how to attend, as the Hannah Senesh Community Day School does in their video below.

3. Event recap

Share the excitement of holiday class projects and homecoming games by posting highlights on the school Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts. You can even share events on Instagram Stories with our iOS app.

4. Holiday newsletter

Help your school community keep track of what’s going on with a video newsletter, featuring info about concert dates, food drives, and other holiday happenings posted to social media. You can try out our School Newsletter template, which you can see customized below, to get you started.

5. School fundraisers

Give parents, students, and alumni the info they need to participate in school fundraisers and food drives by posting a short video on Facebook and by sharing occasional reminders on Twitter. For inspiration, take a look at this video the Vallivue School District shared on Facebook to advertise their winter coat drive.

6. School calendar

The days off come fast and furious in November and December. Help parents and students keep up with a video calendar listing half days and dates when the school is closed, then post on all your social media channels. You can even get creative and turn your video into a header for Facebook or run the video on your school’s homepage.

7. Give thanks

Let teachers and support staff know you appreciate them with a short video or notice thanking them for all they do. Then post it on Twitter and Facebook to make sure everyone gets to see and share it with friends and family.

8. Shine a light on good deeds

The holiday season is a season of giving, so shine a light on students, teachers, and alumni making a difference. For instance, the Vallivue School District created the video below to highlight how their students are helping those in need both in their community and beyond.

Video gets the word out about all your school's holiday happenings in a fun, eye-catching way. Which holiday video will you make first?