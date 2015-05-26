Creating Unbranded Copies of Real Estate Videos for MLS Listings

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your real estate business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

If you’re a real estate agent who uses video to promote your listings, then you know that, depending upon where you’re posting, you may or may not be able to include branding and contact information in your videos. If you use a multiple listing service (MLS), you may need to forgo branding. However, when posting to your own website, social media, YouTube, and other sites, you’ll definitely want to include contact information in your videos, so potential clients know how to reach you.

Having to create two versions of your video may seem like a headache, but with Animoto it’s actually pretty simple. Thanks to our Copy feature, you can create an unbranded version of your video in a matter of seconds.

How does it work? First things first: create a branded copy of your video. Include your logo, your contact details, and even a call-to-action button that viewers can click on to contact you or get more information about the property. Once the video is done, just follow these steps to create an unbranded version of your video:

Head over to the My Videos page in your Animoto account. Click the gear icon on the video you want to copy. Select “COPY.” If you included intro or outro logos, click on “Change Logo” to turn them off. Delete any titles, captions, or calls to action that were included in the original. Click “Preview Video” and “Produce” to save your unbranded copy. Don’t forget to change the title of your video so you know which version it is.

This method can also be used to create copies to test out different video styles, captions, photos, video clips and more.

Check out the following branded and unbranded examples from Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Have you used our Copy feature to create multiple versions of your videos? We’d love to hear what you think. Drop a comment below or reach out to us on our Facebook page.

Branded:

Unbranded: