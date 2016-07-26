Telling a Story in 5 Photos & Video Clips

Here at Animoto we love seeing how our customers use our product to tell stories. Today we’re excited to share a video from Heather Kelly, founder of Vintage Confections, a candy shop out of Illinois. Our favorite part about Heather’s video is that it shows how easy and quick it can be to create a video with only a few photos and video clips on hand.

As you can see, Heather was able to tell a compelling story using only three photos, one video clip (split into two), four titles, and her logo.

Heather told us that at Vintage Confections they use video to show off their products and offerings in a simple way. “We love Animoto for this,” she says. “Rather than having our customers flip through pages and pages of content, we try to illustrate the variety we offer through video.”

So here’s a challenge: grab a few of the photos and video clips you already have and create a short video telling the story of your business or one of your products. Share it with us — we’d love to see it!