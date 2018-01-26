Celebrating Social Media Holidays with Video: Tips & Ideas

If you’re stuck for ideas for videos to create throughout the year, a good place to start is with the yearly calendar.

There are all sorts of trends throughout the year that you can create videos around, from popular consumer holidays like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Halloween, to fun social media hashtag holidays like #NationalCatDay and #NationalCoffeeDay.

To help you get started, we’ve put together a calendar of days to celebrate in 2018. You can download the calendar and jumpstart your marketing strategy video videos ideas for the whole year.

Tips for Celebrating Holidays on Social Media

Before you dive in, here are a few things to think about when deciding which days you should celebrate with video, and which you should ignore.

Effort

How much time will it take you to create? For fun social content, try creating the best video possible in under an hour. Spent more time on the videos you can use throughout the year.

This year, the Animoto team shared this video on Facebook to celebrate Halloween. The video was created quickly with some video clips we had already shot at our Halloween party so it only took a few minutes to trim them and add text.

Timing

Where does it fit in your overall strategy? Figure out if there are any special deals, announcements, product launches, etc. that you can tie to the event so you can get more your of your campaign.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and, if your company offers a product or service that might make a good Valentine’s Day gift, you can celebrate with a fun promo. Check out our new Valentine’s Day marketing video templates for inspiration. We’ve got four templates, including this the Valentine’s Day Sale storyboard.

Relevance

Is the holiday relevant to your business? #NationalRunningDay may be a good option for a personal trainer, but may make less sense if you’re a jeweler—unless you’re selling running shoe earrings!

Remember, you can think creatively to create something relevant around holidays that may not feel relevant on the surface. Here’s a video we whipped up to post on Facebook for National Procrastination Day.

One last note: Before you post your videos, make sure to double-check to see what hashtags people are using. We’ve included some in our calendar, but hashtags tend to change and evolve over time so you’ll want to see what people are using on the day you post to make sure you’re getting the furthest reach. Happy video making!