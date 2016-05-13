Sharing Your Animoto Video to a Facebook Page

You’ve created a great video for your business and you’re ready to share it but can’t figure out how to share it on your Facebook Business Page, rather than on your personal Timeline? We’ve put together a quick guide to help you out:

Sharing to a Facebook Page is similar to sharing to a regular Facebook Timeline. You can share in a few easy steps:

On your video play page, click on the Facebook icon in the SHARE section. TIMELINE sharing will be the default. To share to a Page, simply select PAGES. Select the Page you’d like to share to from the CHOOSE PAGE dropdown menu. You should see all of the Pages that you are an admin for. Add a description and click on POST to share the video to your page.

Note: Videos shared in this manner will display and play natively on your Facebook Page. Read more about native Facebook video in our blog post introducing this product update.

Want to learn more about best practices for creating and sharing videos for your business on Facebook?

