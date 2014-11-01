3 Steps to Promote your Business for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to encourage shoppers to patronize their local and small businesses for their holiday shopping. The event is recognized nationwide on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Animoto is proud to be an official supporter of Small Business Saturday 2014.

How can you take advantage of this great opportunity to kick off your busy holiday season with a bang?

1. Create a special promotion. It could be anything from a giveaway, offer, or holiday treats for customers to encourage stopping in for a break.

2. Once you decided on your “hook” to get customers in the door you will want to promote it. Video is a great way for you to communicate your promotion and showcase what products you have in stock ready for the holiday season. 71% of consumers say that video leaves a positive impression of a company.

3. Reach out to existing and potential customers through your existing channels:

Your website – Highlight the promotion on your homepage, even if it is a call-out to a separate page with more details including your video embedded. Make sure the call-out is prominent to grab their attention.

Email – Include your video in your newsletter or send a standalone email to customers announcing the event and promotion.

Social media – Promote on Facebook and Twitter. Send follow-up posts before Thanksgiving, then reminder them the day before and on Saturday. Video posts tend to result in a higher engagement rate.

