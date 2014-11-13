How To: Choose The Visual Style of Your Video

The visual style of your video is in many ways like a book cover — it makes an important first impression to the viewer. Unlike a book cover, your video’s style should carry throughout its entirety, so you’ll want to pick a look that matches your company’s personality and aesthetic.

In this guide, we’ll cover some things to consider when choosing the visual style of your business video. While there’s no “right” way to approach visual style, there are a few options that work well for different types of companies and business attributes. To help you quickly customize your video to fit your business’s look, we’ve added suggestions for Animoto storyboards and video styles under each category.

Here are four common visual styles for you to consider for your videos:

This visual style is simple and pared down, and typically uses a solid color background with modern fonts. It tends to be the most popular option because it can suit a wide range of businesses, from law firms to locksmiths. You’ll want to keep the narration — voice or text — crisp as well; lengthy descriptions or long-winded quotes defeat the purpose of showcasing a simple style.

What it says about your business: Professional, trustworthy, efficient, established

Popular for: Can be adapted for all, but especially good for service businesses that want to convey trust and reliability, and products that convey easy of use or simplicity

Clean Animoto Storyboards: Editorial, Webinar Event Promo, Portfolio, Business Story, Company Overview, Content Teaser

Clean Animoto Video Styles: Blank Slate, Standout, Hi-Rise

Create a Classic Video

Often achieved through the use of big fonts, all-caps text, geometric graphics, or punchy text animations, this visual style suits businesses that aren’t afraid to make a statement and get noticed. Color is another way to convey boldness. Instead of muted backgrounds, don’t be afraid to use vibrant hues. If you’re going bold, however, you still want to make sure that all the elements complement your business aesthetic.

What it says about your business: Cutting edge, modern, trendy, pushes boundaries

Popular for: Fashion and lifestyle products, hot new consumer technology, mobile apps, trendy restaurants, and games

Bold Storyboards: Tabletop Recipe, DIY Beauty Tutorial, Fashion Lookbook How To, Florist Trend Story, Headshot Social Ad

Bold Animoto Video Styles: Bold, Concrete, Horizon

Create a Bold Video

With interesting fonts, decorative graphics or illustrations, this visual style works well with creative businesses, whether they’re service-related or product driven. As such, this style gives you a lot of leeway to showcase the creativity associated with your business.

What it says about your business: Creative, artsy, friendly

Popular for: Coffee shops, arts and crafts, neighborhood bars and restaurants, and musicians

Artsy Storyboards: Holiday Event Invitation, One-Word Reviews

Artsy Animoto Video Styles: Horizon, Clean Cut



Create an Artsy Video

This type of style has a sophisticated feel, most often demonstrated by slow motion or gradually panning video clips. Accompanied by lavish fonts—think script fonts, or thin all-caps—or other types of visual ornamentation, the elegant style works particularly well for high-end stores or services that cater to upscale clientele.

What it says about your business: Timeless, high-quality, premium, traditional

Popular for: High-end home decor, weddings, fine-dining restaurants, and higher-end real estate

Elegant Storyboards: Behind the Scenes, New Collection, Product Testimonials

Elegant Animoto Video Styles: Glamour, Blank Slate

Create an Elegant Video

Regardless of which visual style you choose for your video, just remember two important things: keep it consistent with your brand or business identity and keep it interesting.