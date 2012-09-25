Embed Video Slideshows Into Your Powerpoints

Did you know you could embed video into your PowerPoint slides and take your presentations to new heights?

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to embed video in PowerPoint.

Use Animoto video to spice up your next presentation with an emotional story, customer testimonial, product demo or more!

Here is a quick tutorial video on embedding Animoto videos into PowerPoint:

Important Note: Did you know you can embed MP4s in PowerPoint on Macs, but not on PCs? For PCs, Animoto download files have to be converted to AVI or WMV. You can convert the MP4 file to a different format with one of many free online media converters like: Zamzar.

Step 1: Download

Visit the “Downloads” section below your video to download your MP4 file. Visit our FAQ to learn more about downloading the MP4 file to your computer. Downloads are not available with Lite subscriptions.

Step 2: Insert into PowerPoint

On the Insert menu, point to Media or Movies and Sounds, and then click Movie from File.

Step 3: Choose Your File

Select the movie file in the Insert Movie dialog box, and then click the OK button. Need more help? You can visit this page from Microsoft.

Now your video is embedded into your PowerPoint slide. You are ready to impress the masses with your amazing presentation skills.

**Learn more about all the great features we offer to help you create professional-quality video slideshows. **