Content Marketing: Showcasing Your Expertise Through Video

When it comes to selling yourself, and your business, one of the best ways to stand out is through content that showcases your expertise. Let’s take a dive into why this type of content works, and take a look an example. To learn more, check out our introduction to content marketing.
Expertise or thought leadership content is any type of content — including video, blog posts, infographics, whitepapers, and more — that educates potential customers on topics that you have special insight into. As a business owner, you are, no doubt, an expert in your field. You can share this knowledge to attract new customers.
For instance, a real estate agent has a deep understanding of the ins and outs of buying, selling, and renting properties. Creating content on things like what to expect when you sell your first home, how to stage a home for an open house, how a mortgage works, things to look out for when renting an apartment, and other topics can help draw in new potential clients. If a seller looking for articles and videos on what to expect when selling a home comes across your content, who knows! They just may end up being your next client.
So why does creating content around your expertise work? There are two main reasons:
Let’s take a look at an example of this type of content marketing. Best-selling author and home stager Tori Toth created this video featuring five tips to decorate built-ins and shelves. She shares her expertise on the subject. The video is designed to attract people that are looking for home staging tips.
Notice, though, that while Tori is giving away this expertise for free, she’s also using it as a promotional platform for her book, Feel at Home. She includes a call to action at the end of the video, as well as a link in her YouTube description where people watching her video can click to order a copy.
When creating video showcasing your expertise, you can take Tori’s approach and record yourself talking on camera. If this makes you nervous, check out our blog post on feeling more comfortable on camera. Alternatively, you can create a video using photos and videos (without yourself speaking), and tell your story using text titles and captions.
Building a strategy for your own thought leadership and expertise-related content? Here are some things to think about:
What type of content are you comfortable creating? We’re pretty crazy about video, and it’s not just because we’re a video company. Video can help boost your positioning in search results, gets further reach on social media, and four times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. Here are some other types of content to think about:
Have you created content to share your expertise? We’d love to see it. Feel free to share your links with us in the comments or get in touch on Facebook or Twitter.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.