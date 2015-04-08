The Benefits of Creating Video for Artists & Musicians

Times they are a changin’ (Bob Dylan was right!), so it’s important for artists and bands to adapt to new promotional methods to gain exposure online.

Social media and official band websites have become the go-to destination for discovering new artists and bands. While many (potential) fans are seeking to access songs of their favorite artists as well as to discover similar acts, video has introduced itself as a powerful player in the space.

If you’re an artist or band, it’s important to create a video for your video accounts and official website that captures the essence of both the music and musicians involved. Whether it’s a mix of album covers, text, or live performance photos, the purpose is to tell a story that the listener/viewer will understand and engage with.

Videos have the ability to contain both sounds and visuals, which enables the viewer to become involved with the artists or band on a new level. While MTV may have substituted music videos for the next unwatchable reality show, music videos do live on — online, that is. Platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo have provided access to millions of videos by your favorite musicians, and they can also be found (embedded) on their official websites.

OK Go have been creating videos as an additional form of distribution for their albums. These videos, most of which have gone viral due to the creative nature behind them, are featured on both their Vimeo and YouTube accounts, as well as their official website. Known for their quirky approach and outside-the-box creativity, their videos have been viewed millions of times. They’ve appeared in magazines and commercials, and contributed their non-stop, fast-paced skills to campaigns for the White House and Chevy. Check out their video for “Here It Goes Again” below.

Creating a video isn’t rocket science, and it’s not if you use Animoto. With Animoto, you can create videos easily with both your songs and photos.

