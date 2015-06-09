The 3 Videos Every Business Should Have

Getting ready to take the plunge into video marketing but not sure which videos to start with? Earlier this year, we surveyed over 1000 consumers to find out how they feel about, and interact with, video marketing from businesses. One of the things we asked about was what types of videos consumers find most helpful. We put together the results in a list of the top three videos every business should have.

#1: Product Videos

Product videos clocked in as the most important, with 4 in 5 consumers saying they find videos showing how a product or service works, helpful. Product videos are your opportunity to bring your products and services to life in a way that photos and text just can’t. You can show products in action, from different angles, or focus on unique product features, and tell a story that leads viewers to imagine themselves using or owning the product.

Wedding and portrait photographer Lucia Gill used Animoto to create this product video featuring the hand-made album she offers her wedding clients. Seeing a video from the first-person perspective of a newlywed, flipping through her album, gives potential clients a much deeper and more emotional understanding of the product than text and photos ever could.

#2: Customer Testimonial Videos

A majority of consumers also reported finding customer testimonial videos helpful. This lines up with 2014 data from BrightLocal that revealed that 85% of consumers turn to online reviews to determine whether or not a local business is reputable.

Including video testimonials on your site in a good way to ensure that the first reviews of your product that your customers see are positive. Additionally, when consumers see their peers talking about your product or service, it builds a sense of trust and allows viewers to put themselves in the shoes of the person giving the testimonial. They think, “If this customer was happy, I will be, too!”

If you don’t have in-person customers to interview, you can create a video featuring online reviews from services like Yelp, as in this example from Viên Restaurant in NYC.

#3: Business Overview Videos

The third most important video for businesses to have, according to the consumers we surveyed, is a video about your company. Business overview, about us, or explainer videos shed light on who you are, what you do, why you do it, and why people should care. These types of videos are especially helpful for small businesses that want customers to feel more at ease doing business with them.

Here’s a great example from life coach and health coach Nicole Burley.

Have you created any of these types of videos for your business? If so, we’d love to see what you’ve made. Feel free to share links in the comments below. To find out more about our recent study, check out our 2015 Video Marketing Cheat Sheet infographic.