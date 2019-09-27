Getting Started with Video for Amazon Sellers

There are 2.5 million sellers on Amazon. But that doesn’t mean your products can’t stand out from the crowd. Video is an effective way to help drive e-commerce product sales. In fact, a whopping 80 percent of people say that watching a video makes them more confident about making a purchase.

More and more sellers are jumping on the video bandwagon, and getting started now can give you a leg up. In this article, we’ll show you how.

In a test, Amazon video ads created with Animoto got 3X to 4X the click-throughs of the average Amazon video ad. And

Read on to learn more about how to take advantage of the power of Amazon seller videos. To jump to a specific section, click on the following links:

Adding video to an Amazon listing

We’ll start by showing you how to add a video to an Amazon listing. Adding video to Amazon listings is possible with the Enhanced Brand Content feature, known as EBC. To be eligible to use video you must have an active Amazon Seller account and be a Professional seller registered with Amazon’s Brand Registry. All videos must be in English.

If either your selling privileges or video privileges are revoked, all of your videos will be removed and you will no longer eligible to upload videos in the future. The full list of requirements can be viewed in Amazon’s Video Content Policy.

Step 1: Navigate to page you want to update

Log into your seller account and select Enhanced Brand Content from your Advertising tab. Enter the SKU for the page you want to update and click Get Started.

Step 2: Add your video

Upload your video and add a video title and description. Amazon accepts files in a variety of formats, including 3GP, AAC, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, and MPEG-2. Suggested dimensions are 1920 x 1080px.

In addition to file size and dimensions, there are a number of important content requirements to keep in mind when you’re creating your video. The full list of requirements can be found in Amazon’s Video Content Policy, which can be viewed on Amazon Seller Central. The requirements are designed to ensure the integrity of video content shared on Amazon’s platform.

Once you’ve uploaded your video, it may take several hours to process and be approved by Amazon. Once it’s available, it will appear on your product detail page. You should see it in two places—in the array of image thumbnails on the left, as well as in the Product Description section under "Related Video Shorts."

Amazon seller video templates

You know you want to start adding videos to Amazon listings, but you don’t have any videos. That’s where we come in!

As a member of Amazon’s Service Provider Network, we’ve worked with Amazon to create three video templates that sellers can easily customize to create their own videos. Check them out below, and find even more product video ideas and templates on our blog.

Product Promo

This Amazon video template is designed to make it easy to pair product shots with interesting stats and features to convince potential buyers to take the plunge.

Simply drag and drop to add your own photos, update the text, and update the colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand.

Before and After Testimonial

Do you have a project that leads to dramatic results? Showcase these results using our before and after video template. Seeing the results that can be achieved by using your product will help potential buyers make their decision.

Short Product Intro

Even if you just have a couple product photos, you can bring them to life with this template. Create a video that touts a few of your product’s biggest benefits, plus a call to action to buy now.

Amazon video tips for sellers

Ready to see what video can do for your Amazon listings? Here are a few tips for creating videos that get results.

Tip 1: Familiarize yourself with Amazon’s Video Content Policy

First things first, you’ll want to make sure you have a good understanding of Amazon’s Video Content Policy. They’ve outlined rules around eligibility, as well as what your videos can and cannot contain.

Tip 2: Use high quality imagery

You want to represent your products in the best way possible. So use high quality images in your video. The ideal resolution is 1920 x 1080px so choose high-resolution photos and video clips.

Tip 3: Focus on features and benefits

On Amazon, your potential customers are already looking to buy a specific product. Your job is to convince them that you are the best seller to buy from. So focus on what distinguishes you from the pack. What are the unique features and benefits of your product? Include them in your video.

Tip 4: Tailor to your brand

While your product should be the main focus of your video, you can tailor it to your brand by using your brand colors, a font that matches your brand style, and including your logo. Learn more about customizing your video in our guide to getting started with Animoto.

Tip 5: Keep it short

Amazon recommends that videos be no longer than 30 seconds. In fact, 15 to 30 seconds in the sweet spot.

Tip 6: Put your product front and center

A lot of Amazon sellers think they need to put their logo first in their video, or introduce their video with someone talking about the product. In actuality, the most effective videos are those that put the product front and center.

Showcase the product in the first 1 to 2 seconds for the best results. If you delay showing the product, potential customers may lose interest or scroll right past. This last tip is especially important for Amazon video ads in search, which we'll talk about in the next section.

Amazon video ads in search

You may have seen Amazon video ads in search and wondered how to use them to sell your products. Amazon video in search is a new advertising service from Amazon that’s currently in beta. You can read more about it here.

Interested in running video ads on Amazon? They can be a great way to reach relevant audiences and showcase your brand across Amazon properties. Note that the typical minimum spend is $35,000, though video ad pricing varies depending on placement and pricing.

To learn more, reach out to an Amazon ad consultant.

Getting started with Animoto for Amazon videos

Ready to start adding video to your Amazon listings? We’re here to help!

An Animoto subscription gives you everything you need to drag and drop your way to powerful and professional videos for Amazon. With customizable video templates, designed with success in mind, you can create your own videos in minutes.

With over a decade in the industry, Animoto is used by more than 1 million businesses worldwide. Plus, as a member of Amazon’s Service Provider Network, we’ve worked closely with Amazon to understand what types of videos work best for Amazon sellers.

Try it for free today or learn more about using Animoto for Amazon seller videos. Happy video making!