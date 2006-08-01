Put video to work for your business
Animoto is a fast, easy, and flexible way for anyone in your organization to create video
Animoto is a fast, easy, and flexible way for anyone in your organization to create video
Anyone can jump into Animoto and make a professional video with no experience. Give every member of your team, from HR and IT to marketing and leadership, the power to create professional video.
Produce more video for less and manage a consistent, timely video strategy without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.
Unlock full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools
Save time and ensure brand consistency with custom templates and pre-built brand settings.
Save your colors, custom font, and branded elements.
Turn your videos into a template you can use again and again.
Keep your brand front and centre, add your logo to video templates.
Give your videos the same professional finish you’d get with an in-house editor on your team.
Create webcam and screen recordings from your browser.
Access millions of free, high-quality photos and videos.
Resize and optimize your videos for different platforms in just a few clicks.
Work as a team to move videos through your pipeline faster. Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace.
Collaborate with your team in a multi-user workspace.
Edit, share, and collaborate on video drafts from anywhere.
Comment and reply to time-stamped feedback on video drafts.
Create and save videos with worry-free media and sharing permissions.
Share your video to Facebook, Linkedin, and YouTube in one click.
Your videos belong to you with a license that doesn’t expire.
Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.
Start with 1:1 onboarding tailored to your business needs and turn to a dedicated account manager whenever you need support.
Animoto has purpose-built templates, tools, and best practices for every kind of video your business needs
Case Study