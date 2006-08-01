https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/70cc740da7b0f6242e6b469f69cfa1c821b1251c-500x106.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Maximize the impact of video across your organization

https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1aaa404c05dad8d1c92c6e14fefc2039/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg

Get more ROI from your video marketing

  • Video ads
  • Social media videos
  • Testimonials & promos

Create a more engaged workplace

  • Meeting recaps
  • Company updates
  • Year in review

Streamline onboarding with training videos

  • HR onbarding
  • On-demand training
  • Technical tutorials

Make a compelling sales pitch with video

  • Product tours
  • Explainer videos
  • Team updates
Put video in the hands of your whole team

Anyone can jump into Animoto and make a professional video with no experience. Give every member of your team, from HR and IT to marketing and leadership, the power to create professional video.

Quickly produce professional video with full creative control

Produce more video for less and manage a consistent, timely video strategy without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.

Templates

Turn around same-day videos with templates

Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
Inform your customers of a new available listing on the market with this short and simple video.
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
Great videos start here

Unlock full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools

Easily create on-brand videos

Save time and ensure brand consistency with custom templates and pre-built brand settings.

Get started free

Saved brands

Save your colors, custom font, and branded elements.

Custom templates

Turn your videos into a template you can use again and again.

Add logo watermark

Keep your brand front and centre, add your logo to video templates.

Make videos in minutes

Give your videos the same professional finish you’d get with an in-house editor on your team.

Record in Animoto

Create webcam and screen recordings from your browser.

Stock images & video

Access millions of free, high-quality photos and videos.

Auto-optimize

Resize and optimize your videos for different platforms in just a few clicks.

Collaborate with your team

Work as a team to move videos through your pipeline faster. Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace.

Shared workspace

Collaborate with your team in a multi-user workspace.

Cloud storage

Edit, share, and collaborate on video drafts from anywhere.

Commenting

Comment and reply to time-stamped feedback on video drafts.

Share & monetize videos freely

Create and save videos with worry-free media and sharing permissions.

Social links

Share your video to Facebook, Linkedin, and YouTube in one click.

Lifetime license

Your videos belong to you with a license that doesn’t expire.

Copyright-free music

Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.

Talk with our team every step of the way

Start with 1:1 onboarding tailored to your business needs and turn to a dedicated account manager whenever you need support.

Explore video solutions for your industry

Animoto has purpose-built templates, tools, and best practices for every kind of video your business needs

E-commerce
Drive sales with compelling product videos, demos, and testimonials.
Corporate
Connect with your audience, engage employees, and represent your brand. 
Agency
Deliver professional videos that meet client timelines and exceed expectations.
Non-profit
Make impactful fundraising videos that drive awareness and donations.
Photography
Showcase your photography in a seamless video or slideshow portfolio.
Real estate
Create captivating home tours that make your listings stand out.

Get started with popular video formats

Social media
Easily create videos for Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and more.
HR video
Build remote culture and showcase your company, people, and values.
Video ads
Generate more clicks, and conversions with professional video ads that actually work.
Presentation
Engage your audience with a memorable video presentation.
Email marketing video
Create video for email and connect face-to-face with your subscribers.
Promo video
Capture more attention for your next launch or best-selling product.  

