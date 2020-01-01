Show off your app by creating your own professional marketing videos in minutes with Animoto. Redeem your promo code for a free 6-month subscription.
Animoto is an online video maker that doesn’t require time-consuming editing or costly equipment. Just upload your images and video clips to create app walkthroughs, previews, or a teaser to create buzz.
Increase download and registration rates by giving potential users a more engaging way to preview and assess your app.
Get your app noticed by improving your SEO rankings with video.
Easily tailor videos for different audiences on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, the App Store, Google Play, and more.
Create HD videos for all aspects of marketing your app and your startup.
Use tracks from our huge library of licensed music.
Choose from expertly crafted video styles or customize a style to match your brand.
Share videos over email, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, your website, and more.
Customize videos with your company or app logo.
We host your videos in the cloud for easy viewing by your users.
"[Animoto has] gotten a lot of attention from businesses that wish to use its tools to promote their products and services."
-TechCrunch
"Inexpensive, professional videos for you or your small business."
-Forbes
"...a good balance between speed and simplicity on the one hand, and customization on the other."
-Re/code