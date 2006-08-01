Do It Yourself

Make your own beautiful memorial slideshow

Animoto's drag-and-drop video maker allows you to turn photos and video clips into a touching memorial video set to music. No video editing experience necessary.

Celebrate the life of a loved one in a tribute video

Honor the life of your loved one by creating a slideshow video that tells their story. Combine photos and video clips with music and text to create a video that’ll help their memory live on. Share your video at a funeral service or memorial. You can also create a video album as a keepsake to share it with future generations. Use video to keep the memories of your loved one alive for years to come.

Inspiration for your legacy video or funeral slideshow

In Loving Memory
Remember someone special you lost by celebrating them with memorable pictures throughout their lifetime. Scrapbook style adds a personalized and nostalgic touch to photos and minimal text lets photos shine.
In Memoriam Slideshow
Share a life well-lived in a funeral slideshow. Put togethers photos of major life events along with everyday pictures and video clips showing what made your loved one special.
Celebration of Life
Celebration of Life
Celebrate your loved one’s memory with a moving video tribute. Fondly look back on tender moments with photos and video clips for a heartfelt homage.

How to create a beautiful memorial video

Decide on the design for your video

You can start with a video template, including our In Memoriam Slideshow template. Templates are pre-made videos, designed to make it easy for you to add your own images and text. Once you've chosen a look for your video, you can start uploading photos and video clips. No matter which template you choose, you can always add or remove photos later. You can also move photos around, changing the order of your video however you like.

Personalize your video

Animoto makes customization quick and easy. You'll find a variety of colors, fonts, and video styles to choose from. You can also trim and mute your video footage, enlarge photos, or add voice-over.

Add music to your video

Quickly make a memorial slideshow with music. Animoto has a library with hundreds of licensed songs. We have song filters like genre and mood to help you find the right tune for your video. When you're choosing, think about how you want your video to make audience feel and what genre you prefer. Then you can narrow down your choices with filters. Once you've settled on a song, you can raise or lower the volume to make it easier to hear video clips. You can also trim the song to adjust the place where the song starts or stops. If you can't find what you want, Animoto lets you upload your own licensed music.

How to share your slideshow video

Show a video at a memorial service

If you want to present your slideshow at a funeral service, there are several ways to get your video ready. Whether you burn a DVD, upload your video to a usb drive, or use Chromecast or AirPlay, it's easy to prep your slideshow. Find out more about how to show your video on a TV or projector on our blog.

Share your slideshow on social media

Make sure all your friends and family can watch your legacy slideshow easy by posting it to your favorite social network. First, upload your video to YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Then, tag friends and family, so they can watch it whenever they're missing your loved one.

Send your video via email

For a quick, simple way of sharing your video, consider emailing it out. Animoto makes it easy to email your video as soon as its finished. Your recipient will be able to watch your video whenever they want.

How to organize the media in your video

Lay out your video in chronological order

Your video will tell the story of a life. The story will be more compelling and easier to follow if it's told in order. Go decade by decade or highlight major life events. Cover the school years, marriage, children and grandchildren to craft the story.

Group related photos

Another way to give your video a good structure is to put similar photos together. For example, you can bunch together photos or video clips related to hobbies, work, or marriage. You can even use photo collages to match up pictures that have to do with a certain theme.

Select only your best photos

While every photo of a loved one is precious, it's important to limit the number you include in your slideshow. Try to limit your tribute video to about one song if you're showing it at a funeral service. If you're sharing on social media or emailing it out, a one-minute video is probably a better length. If you have a lot of photos or video footage, try to include just your favorites to keep the runtime down.

How to make a memorial slideshow video in 4 steps

Choose a template

Choose a beautiful memorial template to create an elegant and timeless video. Or, start from scratch to create something totally unique.

Upload your media

Tell the story of your loved one with photos and video clips. Upload cherished pictures from childhood until present day to guide viewers on a journey. Then just drag and drop them into a frame.

Add personal touches

Add text like quotes, dates, and more to personalize your video and build a timeline. Then, customize it even further by changing the colors and adding a music track to honor your loved one.

Finish and share

Download your tribute video in 1080p to play at a funeral or celebration of life, or online with family and loved ones.

