Add music to your video

Quickly make a memorial slideshow with music. Animoto has a library with hundreds of licensed songs. We have song filters like genre and mood to help you find the right tune for your video. When you're choosing, think about how you want your video to make audience feel and what genre you prefer. Then you can narrow down your choices with filters. Once you've settled on a song, you can raise or lower the volume to make it easier to hear video clips. You can also trim the song to adjust the place where the song starts or stops. If you can't find what you want, Animoto lets you upload your own licensed music.