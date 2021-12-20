How to Add Music to Video The Easy Way

No video is complete without a soundtrack to hook the viewer. Luckily, the Animoto video editor offers access to a huge library of licensed music to our free users and paid subscribers. See our subscription options here.

Easily add music to your video in minutes

Adding music to your videos is simple and fast with our online video creation workspace! Get access to 50 licensed tracks, free of charge.

On top of that, paid subscribers will never have to worry about a copyright claim with our library of over 3,000 commercially licensed tracks at your fingertips. With Animoto, the sky's the limit when it comes to integrating striking and memorable tunes into your video content.

Even with thousands of songs at your disposal, sometimes it's still hard to find the song that fits your project just right. That's why our video creation tool also offers the option to add your audio to any video you create.

Why add music to your video?

Audio can be so much more than just background noise. Music can be the anchor that pulls your video together, the earworm that sticks in your audience's head, or the jingle that encapsulates your brand. Choosing the perfect soundtrack to accompany a video can be a vital part of communicating your message. For example, this Simple Holiday Story template uses wintry music featuring horns and bells that can reinforce your message.

How to add music to a video online

Adding music to a video is simple with Animoto. You can add all kinds of audio, including mp3, AAC, and m4a audio track formats. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Select a template

Browse our template library and pick the template that suits your project. Then add your video clips and images. If you’re looking for even more visuals, take a look at our built-in library of millions of photos and videos from Getty Images.

Add music to your video

Open the Music Library to select from 3,000 licensed tracks. You can explore songs by mood or genre to find the one that fits. To upload your own song, click the Your Music tab.

Adjust the music

Now that you’ve picked your favorite song, you can adjust it so that it fits your video. Use the volume slider to turn the music up or down. Trim your song to find the best starting and ending points.

Share your video

Once you’re satisfied with your video, click the share icon. You can easily share your video to social media platforms directly from Animoto.

For a more detailed rundown on how to make a video with Animoto, check out this full guide.

Music editing tips for your video

Adding audio to your video is only the first step. Here are a few tips to make sure your audio perfectly fits your video:

Use high-quality audio

It is a given that you only want to use tracks of the highest quality. If you choose to upload your own music, stick to .wav or 320 kbit/s MP3s for the best results.

Trim audio to fit the video length

Your audio should fit neatly within your video's timeframe. Use our editing tool to choose the perfect part of your audio to match your video.

Adjust the audio levels

It is important that your audio volume is well-balanced. Your track should not be too quiet or too loud. Use the volume slider to turn the music up or down.

How Animoto makes it easy to add music to your videos

We prioritize ease-of-use and user experience with our online video editor. With Animoto, it’s quick and easy to add music to your videos!

Choose from thousands of licensed tracks

Get 50 licensed tracks with our free and Basic plans. Upgrade to Professional or Professional Plus to gain access to 3,000 commercially licensed audio tracks.

Save on music costs

Our music library offers professionally recorded music so you don’t have to pay extra to make your videos sound amazing.

Upload your own music

If you have a song of your own to add to your video, click the Your Music tab to upload your track.

Are you ready to explore Animoto's comprehensive music library? Find the song that is just right for your video quickly and easily with Animoto.