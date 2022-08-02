Collecting feedback is a best practice for any new piece of content, especially videos. Feedback not only helps you to understand new unique perspectives, but it brings teams closer too.

At Animoto, our goal is to make the video-making process simple from start to finish. That’s why we created commenting, the easiest way to gather, review, and implement time-stamped feedback on your videos.

If you’ve made it here to this blog, chances are you’re ready to give commenting a go! Luckily, commenting is now free to try for 14 days absolutely risk-free. Try it out and see how commenting can take the stress out of video feedback.

How to redeem your free trial

Want to give commenting a try? Here’s how you can collect time-stamped feedback free for 14 days.

1) Visit your account page

2) Apply the promo code “TRYCOMMENTING”

3) Start collecting time-stamped feedback! You don’t need to enter any payment information to start your trial.

How does commenting work?

Rather than collecting asynchronous video feedback via email, sending multiple versions, and transferring large video files, commenting brings the feedback to you. Anyone invited to your video project can leave time-stamped comments, reply to others, and more right from your Animoto workspace.

By bringing the feedback into the context of your video, you can finish videos faster with support from your entire team. Here’s how it works at a high level.

First, create your Animoto project. Our video-making experts recommend collecting feedback once your video is about 80% completed, but you can start at any time.

To invite select reviewers to your project, click the “Share” icon in the top right corner of the page. Then, click “Send a link for freedback.” Type the email addresses of anyone you’d like to get feedback from and press the blue SEND INVITE button.

Only those who are invited to comment via email and sign up for a free account will be able to view and comment on the video.

Once they create their free accounts, reviewers can watch your video, pause it at any moment, and make a time-stamped comment. They can also see and reply to comments from you and other reviewers.

As the project owner, you have additional controls that reviewers won’t. You can see everyone’s comments, sort, and mark them as done as feedback is implemented. To learn more about how you can use commenting to speed up the feedback process, check out this blog.

What’s included in the trial?

Commenting is now available on the Professional Plus plan but with the trial, any Animoto can try it out for free.

During the trial, you will have full access to commenting and all its features for free for two weeks. There’s no limit on how many projects you can collect feedback on or how many reviewers you can invite.

Don’t worry, we’ll give you a heads up via email as the end of your two-week trial approaches. Once your trial ends, you can still view all the comments in your project review page. However, you won’t be able to collect additional comments or send new versions to reviewers.

You can upgrade to a Professional Plus plan to continue using commenting and access even more advanced features.

What else comes with the Professional Plus plan?

Commenting isn’t the only feature you’ll have access to when you upgrade. The Professional Plus plan grants you full access to our most advanced features to help you create your best videos yet.

Features included in the Professional Plus plan

No Animoto branding on your videos

HD 1080p

Unlimited downloads

Add your logo & brand colors

100 million+ licensed stock photos & videos from Getty Images

3,000+ licensed music tracks

40+ professional fonts

Multiple saved brands

Upload your own fonts

Accounts for 3 users

License to resell to consumers & businesses

30-minute consultation with a video expert

Start your trial

Ready to start streamlining your video review process? Sign up for free today! Or, visit our complete guide to commenting learn even more about how it can help you get to your finished videos faster.