How to Make an Instagram Business Account

If you’re looking to promote your business on Instagram, you’ll want to make sure you’re set up with an Instagram Business account. An Instagram Business account is one of two Instagram Professional accounts, which offer additional tools for both businesses and creators.
In this article, we’ll explain how to get the most out of Instagram for your business with a Professional account. We’ll dive into:
Why switch to an Instagram Business account? Doing so will unlock a whole set of features that are unavailable with a Personal account. These include:
Switching to a Business account on Instagram is easy. In this section we’ll show you how to do it. First, we’ll show you how to switch to a Professional account. Then, we’ll help you get your Instagram Business account set up.
Ready to turn your personal Instagram account into an Instagram Business account? Here's how in 4 steps.
Note: If you’re interested in a Creator account, you’ll select "Creator" in step 4. Creator accounts are a good option for public figures, content producers, artists, and influencers. With a Creator account you’ll also have access to insights, ads, and more flexible profile controls.
Once you’ve selected to switch your Instagram account to a Business account, it’s time to get your Business account set up. There are a few things you’ll need to do:
And that’s all there is to it! Note that if you are turning an old Personal account into a Business account, you’ll only start to see Insights for new content that you share going forward. If you go back to a Personal account you’ll lose any insights from your time with a Business account.
As we mentioned in the previous section, when you create your Instagram Business account, you’ll need to select a category. The category you choose will be displayed on your business Instagram profile and should help tell the story of what your business does.
The recommended categories are Personal Blog, Product/Service, Art, Musician/Band, Shopping & Retail, Health/Beauty, and Grocery Store. But those are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the full list of Instagram Business categories.
There are Instagram Business categories for a huge variety of businesses, from Real Estate Agent to E-commerce Website to Petting Zoo. Just type in terms related to your business to find the category that best suits you. And don’t worry! You can always come back and update the category if you change your mind.
If you’ve already created an Instagram Business account and you’d like to go back to a Personal account, that’s easy to do. Here’s how:
Note that if you do switch from a Business account back to a personal one, you’ll lose all of the content and insights from promotions you ran on your account. Additionally, you’ll no longer be able to view insights for existing and future posts and Stories.
