Guide to Facebook Stories for Business

Facebook Stories are growing in popularity. Facebook Stories currently have 500 million daily users and more than 3 million advertisers. Facebook Stories can help you reach an even broader audience.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the most out of Facebook Stories for your business. If you’re already creating Instagram Stories for your business, we’ll show you how to share them to Facebook too. Plus, we’ll show you how to create Facebook Stories from scratch on your business Page and share some best practices.
To learn even more, check out our complete guide to Facebook Stories.
We’ll start by sharing step by step instructions for adding a Story to your Facebook Business Page. While you can add a Facebook Story from your web browser, there are a lot more options in the mobile app. We’ll touch on how to add a Story from the web, then dive into how to do it on your phone.
Before you get started! Note that you must be a Page admin or editor in order to update the Page’s Story. If you aren’t, request access from an admin.
You can add a Story to your Facebook Business Page from a computer, though we definitely recommend hopping on your phone. But if you aren’t able to login on a mobile device, head to your Facebook Page and click on the + on your profile image.
You’ll then be able to upload a photo or video clip. We were able to upload a 15-second video clip but not a longer one. Make sure that only “Your Page’s Story” is selected before you share.
Now we’ll show you how to add to your Facebook Business Page’s Story from your phone. The instructions differ a bit depending on whether you manager your page through Business Manager or not.
Manage your Facebook Page through Business Manager? You’ll need to create your Story using Facebook’s Pages Manager app. Tap the + on your profile to create your story.
If you don’t use Business Manager, you can easily create a Facebook Story for your Business Page using the ordinary Facebook mobile app.
We’ll run through the steps for creating a Facebook Story for your business on the iOS app. If you’re an Android user, the process may differ slightly on your device.
Step 1: Go to your Business Page in the Facebook app.
If you’ve got multiple Business pages, head to the one that you want to share your Story to.
Step 2: Start your Story.
Tap the + on your profile image and then tap “Create story.”
Step 3: Add a photo or video.
You’ll be asked to select a photo or video clip from your camera roll to get your Story started. Tap to add one to your Story.
Step 4: Put the finishing touches on your Story.
You can add stickers, text, filters, or even add a call to action button to let viewers know what to do next.
Step 5: Share your Business Story to Facebook!
Once your Story is ready, you can tap "Page’s Story" for a shortcut that’ll share your Story instantly. Or, you can tap "Next" for the option to share to both your Story and the News Feed.
If you’re already creating Instagram Stories for your business, you can feed two birds with one scone. We’ll show you how to simultaneously share your Story to your business’s Facebook and Instagram.
First, make sure you’ve got your Facebook Page connected to your Instagram Business account. You can do this under Linked Accounts in your Account settings.
When you create your next Instagram Story, simply tap on "Sharing Options" and you can decide to share to your Facebook Page just once, or to set it up to share to your connected Page’s Facebook Story every time.
Looking for more information about Instagram Stories? Check out some of our other guides:
If you’re just getting started with Facebook Stories for your business, here are a few best practices to keep in mind.
If you’re looking to create your own videos for your Business Story on Facebook, our iOS app can help.
The Animoto: Social Video Editor app is designed to make it easy to create professional videos to share to your Stories. It comes complete with templates for business Stories that you can easily customize with your own images and video clips. Check out the quick tutorial below to find out how it works.
Looking for a little extra help, feedback, or video marketing inspiration? Join our closed Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.
© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.