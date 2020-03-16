3 Animoto Customers Making a Splash on Social with Video

There are thousands of businesses using Animoto every day to get their companies noticed. We wanted to share just a few of their stories with you, so we interviewed three of our customers who have found innovative ways to promote their brands on social media. Check their stories below, and you may find some inspiration you can take back to your own business.

Rachael Dowling, Owner & Founder of Elegant Exposure INC.

Rachael started off as a photographer, but she’s branched out since then, becoming a marketer and educator who helps businesses get noticed. She’s been using Animoto since 2010, and shared a little bit about how she’s using Animoto in her business, Elegant Exposure INC., today.

What types of videos do you make with Animoto?

I mostly make social media sneak peek videos for our wedding clients and to market myself to real estate agents. I love how quick and easy it is to put together a video that looks and feels professional. Especially videos for my business! Recently, I've been using Animoto's Social Video Editor to make videos for TikTok (like the one below)!

How do you measure the success of a video?

Honestly, algorithms change all the time. I'm not all about likes. When I see people share my videos or tag friends, that's when my videos are most successful!

What is your favorite thing about Animoto? My favorite thing? Just one? I think just how current Animoto stays with trends, and the ability to edit videos from my phone. That's been huge!

Kathy Lewis, Real Estate Agent

Since 2012, Kathy has been using Animoto to promote her real estate business and to create personal videos and slideshows to share with loved ones. Here’s what she had to say about how she’s using Animoto today.

What types of videos do you make with Animoto?

I make real estate videos, testimonial videos, promotional videos, holiday videos, fun videos, awareness videos, personal videos, silly videos.

How do you measure the success of a video? I measure the success of a video by the number of views and the amount of engagement and/or comments. I especially like organic views.

What is your favorite thing about Animoto? Ease of use. It's fast and easy to learn. One just has to get creative to make it stand out. Using Animoto has been a fun experience for me. I’ve used other video tools, but Animoto is by far the easiest. I can put something together rather quickly. That’s the key to putting out lots of videos for social—just get them out there.

Gerson Lopes, Photographer

Though Gerson’s been using Animoto since 2010, it’s only since our iOS app came out that his use has kicked into high gear. He’s been putting out stunning Stories on Instagram that’ve helped him build his following and boost signups.

What types of videos do you make with Animoto?

My marketing is mainly through Instagram, so I use the Animoto app for Stories and IGTV, because of its vertical video format. I also use the square video format to post little videos on my feed.

How do you measure the success of a video?

By the number of views first, and the engagement second—the likes and comments.

What is your favorite thing about Animoto?

How easy it is to create a video on my phone or computer. They look attractive and professional.

Now that you’ve got some inspiration, get started crafting your own social media success story! Join us on Facebook in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community to find advice and video ideas from business owners like you.