December Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

88% of marketers are planning to use video to help promote their businesses during the holidays, and we’re here to help.

In this post, you’ll find a list of the social holidays that your business should be aware of this month. Keep reading for ideas to keep your content fresh throughout the holiday homestretch.

December Social Holidays

December 1, 2019: World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day December 2, 2019: Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday December 3, 2019: Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday December 7, 2019: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day December 14, 2019: National Free Shipping Day

National Free Shipping Day December 20, 2019: National Ugly Sweater Day

National Ugly Sweater Day December 21, 2019: Changing of the seasons

Changing of the seasons December 22, 2019: Chanukah Begins

Chanukah Begins December 24, 2019: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve December 25, 2019: Christmas Day

Christmas Day December 26, 2019: Boxing Day (UK)

Boxing Day (UK) December 26, 2019: National Thank You Note Day

National Thank You Note Day December 31, 2019: New Year’s Eve

December Video Ideas & Examples

The more you market your business during late November and December, the better. Make the most of your social presence by starting with these five video ideas.

Gift Guide

Everyone has shopping to do during the holidays, and most of us need ideas to help get it done. Meet that need by creating a video gift guide for your customers. It’s a win-win! You make holidays sales, and your customers cross a name or two off their lists.

Our Product Catalog template is designed for just this kind of video. We created this example, and you can customize the template below.

Event Invitation

If your business is hosting an event between now and the end of the year, use video to spread the word on social, through email, and on your website. If you’ve hosted a similar event in the past, dig through the archives for footage and images from previous events that you can use to spruce up your invitation.

Our Holiday Event Invitation template will immerse your invitees in the event and features a clear call to action to purchase tickets or RSVP.

Festive Tutorial

Social media is a wonderful platform for sharing important messages with your audience, but sometimes, the best thing you can share on social is a fun, shareable video. This is especially true during the holidays, when your customers will have seen more than their share of promotions from businesses.

Our Trendy Social Recipe template is designed to help you share a simple, accessible recipe, but you can modify it to fit whatever how-to you’re creating, be it another recipe, a craft, or something else entirely.

Holiday Greeting

Put the cherry on top of your holiday marketing with a video card wishing your customers well. The time for the hard sell will probably have passed by this point, but for last minute shoppers, your video could be a stroke of inspiration to visit your website. For everyone else, it’s a reminder that you’re a member of their community, celebrating alongside them.

Our Simple Holiday Stop Motion template features a fun, simple stop motion technique that only requires one image to achieve.

Extending a ‘thank you’ to your customers is another simple but meaningful way to connect with your customers around the holidays.

Our Customer Thank You Card template makes it easy. Use photos of your team, community, or even festive stock images and clips to make it your own, and show your appreciation for the people who support your business.

Year-End Recap

Before you close the book on 2019, take a look back at your year and share your wins with your social audience.

Consider it an opportunity to celebrate your team and your accomplishments, as well as a time to shine a light on developments of particular interest to your customers. We have two templates in our Holiday tab that are designed for just this sort of video.

First, the Our Company’s Year template, which features a monthly structure that makes it super straightforward to slot in your own achievements.

And second, our Company Year in Review template grabs attention on social with impactful stats and visually-arresting Photo Burst blocks.

Ready to get started?

Now’s the time to create the videos you’ll use throughout December. We hope you found these ideas helpful, and that you’ll put our holiday templates to work for your business. For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Here’s wishing you a fruitful holiday season!