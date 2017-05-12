The Making of a Square Video with Sue Bryce and Sally Sargood

Few photography educators can match Sue Bryce when it comes to her spectacular vision. For instance, most photographers would be happy just to have a class with Sue, but she outdid herself this year, creating a series of free workshops in a beautiful Italian castle.

One segment in this workshop was co-hosted by Animoto’s Photography Customer Owner and Business Video Expert Sally Sargood, and she and Sue demonstrated how to create square marketing videos. You should definitely check out all of Sue’s Italian workshops, but before you do, take a look at why you should be using square video, and then check out a few of Sue and Sally’s tips for editing your square Animoto video in a way that’ll best show off your work.

Why square video?

Sue shared that square video appears 78% larger than landscape video on mobile devices. Taking up more screen space gives your video more opportunity to be seen by and connect with your potential clients. Maybe that’s why square videos outperformed landscape videos in a recent study by Buffer.

Tips for a more effective square video

If you’re planning to use square videos, Sue and Sally have some advice to help you get started:

Edit your video to fit the square format. Sue suggests photographers avoid adding a border to images in marketing videos. While it may show your whole image, it detracts from the overall look. “Try to make sure that your edit matches the composition that you chose. If it’s seamless, it looks more like a professionally edited video.”

Marketing video tip: Adjust your images or video clips, moving them from side to side or enlarging them to get just the right look for your square video.