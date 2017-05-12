The Making of a Square Video with Sue Bryce and Sally Sargood

Few photography educators can match Sue Bryce when it comes to her spectacular vision. For instance, most photographers would be happy just to have a class with Sue, but she outdid herself this year, creating a series of free workshops in a beautiful Italian castle.
One segment in this workshop was co-hosted by Animoto’s Photography Customer Owner and Business Video Expert Sally Sargood, and she and Sue demonstrated how to create square marketing videos. You should definitely check out all of Sue’s Italian workshops, but before you do, take a look at why you should be using square video, and then check out a few of Sue and Sally’s tips for editing your square Animoto video in a way that’ll best show off your work.
Sue shared that square video appears 78% larger than landscape video on mobile devices. Taking up more screen space gives your video more opportunity to be seen by and connect with your potential clients. Maybe that’s why square videos outperformed landscape videos in a recent study by Buffer.
If you’re planning to use square videos, Sue and Sally have some advice to help you get started:
Use photos if you’re not ready to shoot video clips. Though Sue often uses video clips in her marketing videos, you can get started with just still images. Sally said, “You don’t want to put off by your hesitation to use video. My opinion is just get started to get you out there.”
Marketing video tip: Use collages to add interest. You can put 2, 3, 9 or even more images together on one block to change up your video’s look, even if you’re just using still images. (Sue recommends the look of a 9-up collage for Instagram.)
Find the Goldilocks length for video. Videos that are 30-60 seconds long are just right for mobile. Longer or shorter and you start to lose your audience.
Marketing video tip: Match your marketing video style to the video you’re creating. Sue and Sally chose Glamour for their Mother’s Day video for its soft, feminine look.
See how to easily create your own square marketing video, plus see the rest of Sue’s amazing workshops on Sue Bryce Education.
