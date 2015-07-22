4 Photographers Who “Get” Video Marketing On Instagram

We’ve seen dozens of Instagram videos since our recent CreativeLive class, “How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Video”. Inspired by Ana Brandt’s Instagram success, photographers have changed the way they market their business on Instagram, and have created some pretty amazing videos while they were at it. Take a look at some of our favorites and see how effective a 15-second video can be.

Carmichael Studios packs a lot of emotion into their Instagram video of an elopement in Carefree, Arizona:

A video posted by carla (@carmichaelstudios) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:31am PDT

With her energetic, fun Instagram video, Tammy Davison has a great marketing video for her senior photography business:

A video posted by @tammydavisonphotography on Jun 5, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

Heidi Harting caught a newborn baby boy cuddling up to his big brother in this short, sweet video:

A video posted by heidi harting photography (@heidihartingphotography) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:32am PDT

Emily Steele captures a little girl saying, “I love Mommy!” and melts your heart in the process:

A video posted by Emily Steele (@esteelephotos) on Jun 3, 2015 at 7:44pm PDT

See what inspired all these photographers to create their Instagram videos. And be sure to check out our free CreativeLive class page and find out what pro photographers Ana Brandt, Sue Bryce and Susan Roderick had to say about marketing with Animoto.