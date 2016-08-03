5 Ways to Hook Video Viewers in the First 5 Seconds

Right now, human beings have an attention span that’s even shorter than a goldfish’s. For video, that means you often have just a few seconds to grab viewers’ attention and hold it. Find out why you’ve only got five seconds to capture your audience’s interest, and how to use that knowledge to craft a good hook.

Why just 5 seconds?

Your audience expects you to get them interested, fast. Facebook videos autoplay, but you only have a few seconds before your audience scrolls past. And most YouTube ads are skippable, letting viewers move on in 5 seconds. So how do you get your audience interested that quickly? With a good hook.

A hook is just something interesting that happens at the very beginning of your video that draws in viewers. You don’t have to create expensive, Super-Bowl-worthy ads to generate interest. Many successful videos manage by trying one of the following techniques.

Note: The videos in this post were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about how to use Animoto for your photography business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

1. Introduce a problem and promise a solution

Create an environment where potential clients see you as helpful, and you’ve won the first battle on the road to winning them over. In this example, wedding photographer Vanessa Joy uses a hook to lure couples getting ready for engagement sessions (and shows off her beautiful images at the same time).

Style: Light Panes

Song: “All I See Is You” by Ali Handal

2. Offer a surprise

If you’ve got a shoot that’s different or interesting — or even if you have one arresting image, try using that as your hook. Cricket Whitman of Cricket’s Photography drew national attention with her couple’s creative engagement shoot. Leading with an image of the couple upside down adds an element of surprise and keeps viewers watching.

Style: Documentary

Song: “Highfinger” by Nard Berings

3. Promise a story

If you can craft a hook that promises a story, that “once upon a time” feeling will hold viewers hoping to find out what happened. Portrait photographer Sue Bryce is a master of this, crafting videos that immerse viewers in her clients’ stories right away, as in the example below:

Style: Documentary

Song: “The Story Unfolds” by Dan Phillipson

4. Tell your audience what you do

Sometimes the best hook is just letting potential clients know you’re the kind of business they need. That’s why children’s photographer Tamara Lackey’s About Me video features her in front of the camera stating her name and sharing that she loves being a photographer.

Style: Documentary

Song: “June Bug” by Lana Palmer

5. Use text to reach your audience

Not everyone is going to unmute your video. Text, especially at the beginning, can give context and let viewers know what it is they’re going to see, while setting you apart from other photographers. Mat Coker of Acorn and Oak Family Photography uses creative text to empathize with potential clients who may not feel comfortable in front of the camera.

Style: Documentary

Song: “Before I Met You” by Ernie Halter

PRO TIP: Don’t waste valuable time with your logo at the beginning of your video. Since you’ve only go five seconds to get your viewer invested in your video, skip the logo and get straight into your content. Don’t forget, most of your videos will play in a social media post that includes your name and logo, so people will still see your brand even if it’s not in the beginning of your video.

Do you have a video with a great hook? We’d love to see it! Share it with us in the comments below or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging @Animoto.