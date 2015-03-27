Create a Video With Your Winter Memories

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Winter is finally over (or is it?).

Here on the east coast, after a long season filled with events that’d we’d like to forget, such as record-breaking snowstorms (we’re looking at you, Boston!) and bitter temperatures, we will always remember the moments that we shared with our family and friends. Whether you went skiing with the family or let the kids build snowmen outside, the moments you captured on your camera and smartphone are filled with stories that you will want to share, and creating a video to tell these stories is an easy solution.

Here are some ideas of what you can include in your video:

First ski trip of the season

Building snowmen outside

Kids opening their presents

Ski trip with your buddies

Staying warm inside playing board games

Drinking hot chocolate and eating soup

Romantic winter getaway

Pets playing in the snow (with the kids)

Animoto offers an easy solution to create a video from all of the photos and videos you had compiled during the season. There are a number of different styles and songs that will help tell your stories, as well as text options to show more details about what is happening throughout.

Here are some examples of Animoto styles to create your video with:

If you escaped the cold weather, you can create a video about your vacation to a tropical island. Of course, that’ll make everyone jealous! We prefer the “Island Adventures” style for those times that you escaped the cold weather.

You can now hang up that winter coat, and head on over to Animoto to create your videos.