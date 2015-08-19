5 Best Video Styles for Travel

It’s over halfway through the summer and we’re willing to bet that your camera roll is full of photos and videos from sunny days or fun weekend adventures. Instead of having to edit and upload each snap individually and clogging up your friends’ newsfeeds, why not create a travel recap video using Animoto? Videos can be made on your desktop or mobile device and then downloaded instantly, making it really easy to share across all social networks.

To help you along, we’ve rounded up a list of the 5 best video styles for showing off your travel pictures. Click on the name of each style to get started on your own video!

Destination

Set your travel photos and video clips on a background of vintage maps and take viewers on a trip to places near, far, and everywhere in between.

Life’s a Beach

Feel the sand between your toes in this beachy style — a fun reminder that summer doesn’t ever have to end.

Bon Voyage

Bring a postcard to life with a style that showcases your adventures with a certain joie de vivre.

Globetrotter

Show off your travels and epic adventures in a video style that brings viewers on your journey.

Carousel

Throw it back to an old-fashioned slideshow in a thoroughly modern way with this whimsical style.

Do you have a favorite video style for showing off your vacation pictures? Let us know in the comments below!