Animoto Staff Picks: Top 10 Travel Destinations [Video]

At Animoto, we have a tradition: every new team member has to introduce themselves at our weekly all-hands meeting with a video. Well, one thing that seems to pop up in almost every video is the love of travel (that, and good food). So we’ve rounded up our team’s top 10 travel destinations and put them together in the video below.

Ranging from the exotic to the familiar, from beaches to cityscapes, our team has certainly traversed the globe in search of adventure. Watch the video and then read on to see what our team had to say about each destination.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

“The people of Cambodia have a warmth like I haven’t really experienced anywhere else – especially the children. They had so little yet still seemed so happy. They taught me a lot.” ~ Sally (Customer Owner, Photography)

Alberta, Canada

“Alberta offers gorgeous views of the Canadian Rockies. Moraine Lake is the bluest lake I’ve ever seen.” ~ Christine (Customer Success)

Havana, Cuba

“I love the simple charm of Cuba. It has this feeling of traveling back in time, and there is something indescribably beautiful about that. You will fall in love with the warmth of the people and the culture, the richness of the food and the music that emanates passion.” ~ Marilyn (Customer Success)

Luang Prabang, Laos

“Laos has such a sense of serenity and simplicity that I absolutely loved.” ~ Sally (Customer Owner, Photography)

Machu Picchu, Peru

“This place was majestic. The beauty of the landscape and incredible vistas I saw were truly unforgettable.” ~ Sally (Customer Owner, Photography)

Paris, France

“Two words: art and food. You could spend weeks admiring all the incredible artwork in many of the city’s museums. As for the food, there’s just so much creativity and thought behind everything — especially the pastries.” ~ Davina (Product Design)

Hawaii, USA

“Each island is so unique, but all of them are beautiful. I enjoy Lanai because it’s sort of quiet and secluded, and I love the way the ocean crashes into these amazingly tall cliffs — just incredible.” ~ Christine (Customer Success)

Trabzon, Turkey

“Turkey has all sorts of stunning landscapes: mountains, forests, and beautiful, turquoise beaches.” ~ Robin (Marketing, Engineering)

Barcelona, Spain

“The incredible architecture, the open air markets filled with vibrant colors, delicious tapas…there’s so much to love about Barcelona.” ~ Emily (Marketing)

Nelson, New Zealand

“New Zealand lives up to expectations; it’s stunning, the people there are so friendly, and you’ll never run out of things to do!” ~ Alicia (Marketing Design)

Got the travel bug? What’s your favorite place to visit? Let us know in the comments below. Happy travels!