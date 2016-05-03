30 Inspirational Graduation Quotes to Show Your Grad You Care

On graduation day, it can be hard to know what to say. If you need help thinking of a greeting for a card or graduation video, we’re here to help. We’ve got lots of ways to wish your loved one well on their graduation day. Take a look at our heartfelt, funny, and inspirational graduation quotes, then pick out the one that works best for your grad.

Famous graduation quotes

There are plenty of great quotes out there for grads looking to the future. Check out our list, featuring writers, entertainers, scientists, and activists, for inspiration.

“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” —Nelson Mandela “Don’t be afraid—if you are afraid, you can’t move forward.” —Malala Yousafzai “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” —Nora Ephron “It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — e.e. cummings “The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” — Alan Kay “Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do.” —Bruce Lee “I know that luck has a way of happening to people who shoot high, who never sell themselves short.” —Teri Teachout “What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to the human soul.” —Joseph Addison “You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” —Oprah Winfrey “We don't stop going to school when we graduate.” —Carol Burnett

Funny graduation quotes

Even though graduation is serious, your graduation message doesn’t have to be. Keep your graduation card or video light with these silly graduation sayings.

The tassel is worth the hassle I promise I won’t ask what you’re doing after graduation Our condolences on the end of your school years. I can’t wait to hear them mispronounce your name at graduation. It’s amazing what hard work and a lot of coffee can do. You’re now hotter by one degree. Congrats on your new piece of paper! Don’t worry, school isn’t really over. You’ll always have your loans. You’re one smart cookie. (Include a picture of cookie.) ConGRADulations

Heartfelt college and high school graduation quotes

If your grad is saying goodbye to high school or getting their diploma from their university, these quotes will show them how much you care and how impressed you are with all they’ve accomplished.

Congratulations! Your future is looking so bright! Dream big and just go for it. Ready to take on the world? Go get ‘em! Celebrate your accomplishment – you did it! Never stop learning and let that hunger guide you. All that hard work paid off. Now go celebrate! Caps off to you! The best is yet to come – congratulations! Be proud of this moment. You earned it! We’re so proud of you, our new graduate!

Celebrating a graduation? Share your graduation video with us below – we’d love to see it!