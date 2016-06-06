Our Top 6 Songs for Father’s Day Videos

Now that the dust has settled on Mother’s Day, it’s time to think about Father’s Day, which falls on June 19th this year. So if you’re planning to make a video for the father in your life — whether it’s your children’s father, your own dad, or maybe a man who’s been the father figure in your life — here are our top 6 songs that can help set the right tone.

Style: Modern Minimalist

“The Story Unfolds (Instrumental)” by Dan Phillipson “Sitting on Top of the World” by Yogi Lonich “Who’s That Daddy (Instrumental)” by Jamie Dunlap, Julian Smith & Scott Nickoley “The Big Happy” by Henry Parsley, Louis Edwards “Daddy’s Angel (Acoustic)” by Tony Carter “It’s Alright” by The Weak Need

Are you planning to use one of these songs for your Father’s Day tribute? Or do you have another song in mind? Let us know in the comments below. And to all the dads out there — Happy Father’s Day!