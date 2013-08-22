Travel Video Tips: What is an Establishing Shot?

For example, think about your favorite sitcom. Each scene begins with an exterior shot of a building, right? The shot of an apartment building tells you the characters are home; an exterior bar shot signals that the characters are having a pint and catching up after a long day.
It tells your viewer where you are. This is especially valuable if your video includes photos from more than one locale. You know that certain photos are of Madrid and others are of Barcelona because you went there, but your viewers may not know. Let them in on the secret!
If you’re already in the habit of snapping photos of street signs or state border lines, then you’re in good shape! If not, be on the lookout for visual cues that indicate where you are, such as…
Post-Trip
Forgot to snap one of the pictures listed above? No worries, your video will still be awesome. Just use one of these alternatives:
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.