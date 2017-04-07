Our Top Children’s Songs for Videos Featuring Kids

Slideshows and videos featuring children need music that complements their energy and innocence. And while we have lots of classic children’s songs, we wanted to highlight some of the original songs from our music library that fit well with images and video clips of little ones in action.

Check out a sample of each in the video below, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“Gonna Happen Today” by Supernova

“Grow Little Flower” by Dean Jones

“Junebug” by Lana Palmer

“Bedtime Song” by Mindy Gledhill

“I Wish You Love” by Nancy Falkow

“Little Monkey” by Abbas Premjee

Have a great children’s song to share? Post it in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter with hashtag #MyAnimoto.

Note: The video in this article was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories?Reach out to our Customer Success team.