3 Things to Include in Your Birth Announcement Video

Parents of a newborn often want to shout their joyful news from the rooftops. Well, we’re proposing a different way to spread the news — one that doesn’t involve heights or noise complaints. You guessed it: we’re talking about a video birth announcement to celebrate and show off the arrival of your baby. Not only will your friends and family who are waiting anxiously for a first glimpse of the baby thank you for it, but you’ll also have the video as a keepsake to look back on for years to come.

While there are no hard-and-fast rules, here are three things we recommend including in your newborn video:

#1: Details, details, details

Birth is probably the one time in a person’s life where it’s socially acceptable (and expected) to announce details like weight and length. You may also want to include the date and exact time of your child’s birth. Depending on your comfort level, you could also incorporate details like where the child was born, and how long mom was in labor for — but those are entirely optional.

#2: The proud parents

Your newborn is obviously the star of the video, but don’t forget the hand that you — the proud parents — had in the whole experience. There’s nothing quite like the image of a parent meeting their newborn for the first time, so don’t be afraid to include a few photos or video clips of you with your precious bundle.

#3: Sibling love

If your newborn has a sibling or two, be sure to work those images into your video. There are likely to be some funny and tender moments when an older child meets their newborn sibling for the first time.

As for video styles, Baby Bellissimo, Lullaby, and Bloom (blue or pink background) are all fantastic options. So if you’ve got a bundle of joy to share with the world, make your own newborn video and let your little one’s star shine bright. And of course, feel free to share your video in the comments area below (we’re suckers for babies)!