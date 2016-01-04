Sharing Your 2015 Year in Review with Video

The twinkle of the Christmas lights have faded, the presents have all been unwrapped, and a new year has begun. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably feeling a bit of nostalgia for the past year, mixed with excitement for what’s to come.

One thing I love to do after the chaos of the holidays has settled down is to create a retrospective video. As I gather photos of some of the particularly fun or memorable moments of the year, I get to relive a little bit of each memory. And at the end, of course, I have this neat recap video — sort of like a digital yearbook — that I can keep for myself and share with others.

For parents, this type of video is a great way to document what your kids have experienced and just how much they’ve grown! Here’s a video created by Jennifer Borget featuring her family’s look back at 2015. Jennifer is a wife and mother documenting her life in extraordinary ways, and inspiring others to do the same. She posted the video on her blog and on Facebook, where it’s racking up the likes and comments.

Slideshow Video Style: Air

Song: “A Touch Down” by Jon Robert

I’d love to know how you’re recapping 2015 and what you’re looking forward to in 2016. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below. And I hope you have a fabulous, photo-filled new year!