Two New Pro Video Styles – “Portfolio” & “Grid”

We are completely dedicated to making Animoto Pro the absolute best tool to market your business or share your life. We just this week launched two new video styles that are exclusive to Animoto Pro subscribers.
This video style has awesome typography that pops-up in grey boxes to really make your message standout. Wonderful for product sales videos, this style looks professional, polished and shares your product’s message in a compelling light.
Song: “Never Enough (Instrumental)” by Michelle Lockey
This video style has constant motion, which makes for an energetic video to showcase your photography. Show the diversity of your photography portfolio with this video style!
“Crazy Love (Instrumental)” by Mindy Gledhill
Learn more about how Animoto Pro can help your marketing plan with creating small business videos.
