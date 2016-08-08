Introducing New Filters in Our Music Library

With over 2,000 tracks to choose from, we know finding music for your Animoto videos can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re excited to share that we’ve updated our music library with new filters to help you find exactly the kind of song you’re looking for. Take a look at some of the ways you can search for the right song for your next video:
Here’s a quick rundown of the different types of filters and collections you can now use to select music in our song library:
You can mix and match different filters to hunt down the type of song you want. So, for example, you could search for instrumental songs with a fast tempo that are popular for weddings, with a fast tempo to narrow down your choices.
Which filter do you find the most useful? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.
