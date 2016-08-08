Introducing New Filters in Our Music Library

With over 2,000 tracks to choose from, we know finding music for your Animoto videos can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re excited to share that we’ve updated our music library with new filters to help you find exactly the kind of song you’re looking for. Take a look at some of the ways you can search for the right song for your next video:



Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise

Song: "All I Think About Is You" by Dave Sentongo

Here’s a quick rundown of the different types of filters and collections you can now use to select music in our song library:

Collection: You can click on the heart icon to find your Favorites, view just Triple Scoop Music selections (if you have Animoto Professional or Business), or see Animoto’s entire music library using this filter.

Popular For: This filter divides our music library into 26 different categories, including songs for birthdays, business videos, and many other uses.

Mood: Whether you need a bittersweet, haunting melody or an uplifting, happy song, you can use this tool to match the feeling of your video.

Genre: Got a type of music that you love? Then select a genre to get straight to the tunes you prefer.

Instrumental/Vocal: If you know you do (or don’t) want singing on your video’s soundtrack, this tool can pare down the field.

Tempo: Even if you’re not sure what kind of music you’d like in your video, you may know what speed you want. Use the tempo filter to find songs with a fast, moderate, or slow beat.

Song Length: If you want a song that fits your video exactly, from start to finish, the song length filter will eliminate all but the tracks with the length you need.

You can mix and match different filters to hunt down the type of song you want. So, for example, you could search for instrumental songs with a fast tempo that are popular for weddings, with a fast tempo to narrow down your choices.

Which filter do you find the most useful? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.